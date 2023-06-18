Dead – Death – Obituary News : Airman found deceased at Roosevelt Lake after multi-day search

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Loss of U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kory Wade at Roosevelt Lake

On June 14th, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kory Wade was reported missing while conducting a training preparation at Roosevelt Lake. After a multi-day search and rescue operation, Wade was found dead. The news has left the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ in mourning. Wade was a 48th Rescue Squadron pararescue-man and a model Airman who will be deeply missed.

The Details Surrounding Wade’s Death

The details surrounding Wade’s death are currently under investigation. However, what is known is that he was a highly skilled pararescue-man who had been conducting a training preparation at Roosevelt Lake. As a pararescue-man, Wade’s role was to rescue and provide medical care to personnel in humanitarian and combat environments. He was a consummate professional and a model Airman who was highly respected by his colleagues.

Messages of Condolence

Following the news of Wade’s death, Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, expressed his deepest condolences to Wade’s family, friends, and teammates. He described Wade as a model Airman who will be deeply missed. The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has been left in mourning, and its leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to the community during this difficult time.

Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd of GCSD also expressed his gratitude to the various organizations that participated in the search and rescue operation. He thanked Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Air Force, Navy, Border Patrol, and Forest Service for their assistance.

The Importance of Para-rescue Men

Para-rescue men, also known as PJs, are highly trained and skilled individuals who perform rescue and recovery missions in hazardous environments. They are often deployed in combat and humanitarian missions to provide medical care to injured personnel and civilians. The role of a PJ is critical in any mission, and their training and skills are essential in saving lives. Wade was a highly skilled PJ, and his loss is felt deeply by his colleagues and the community.

Final Thoughts

The loss of U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kory Wade at Roosevelt Lake is a tragic event that has left the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in mourning. Wade was a highly skilled and respected pararescue-man who contributed significantly to his community and country. His loss is felt deeply by his colleagues and the community. The details surrounding his death are under investigation, and the community hopes to get answers soon. The role of a PJ is essential in any mission, and their training and skills are critical in saving lives. Wade’s loss is a reminder of the sacrifice and bravery of the men and women who serve in the U.S. Air Force. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Davis-Monthan airman Roosevelt Lake Search and Rescue Arizona News Tragedy

News Source : KVOA

Source Link :Davis-Monthan airman found dead at Roosevelt lake after days long search | Arizona News/