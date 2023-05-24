Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Late Mother’s Birthday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, famous for her role as Jasmine in \’Sarabhai vs Sarabhai\’, passes away

The entertainment industry has suffered a great loss as popular actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away recently. The actress was best known for her role as Jasmine in the famous television show \’Sarabhai vs Sarabhai\’. She reportedly met with an accident in North India, which led to her untimely demise. The news of her death has left her fans and colleagues in shock.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was a talented actress who had made a name for herself in the television industry. She had also acted in several movies and was known for her versatile acting skills. Her sudden demise has left a void in the industry that would be hard to fill.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares glimpse of mother Vrinda Rai’s birthday celebration

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her mother Vrinda Rai’s birthday celebration. The actress shared a series of pictures from the intimate celebration, which featured her mother cutting the cake and spending time with her family.

The pictures showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, along with Vrinda Rai, celebrating the special occasion. The actress captioned the pictures with a heartfelt message, wishing her mother a happy birthday and expressing her love for her.

‘The Kerala Story’ becomes a big success at the box office

The Malayalam movie ‘The Kerala Story’ has become a big success at the box office, crossing Rs 200 crore. The movie, which was released in theaters recently, has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The movie stars some of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry, including Mohanlal and Mammootty. It tells the story of a family in Kerala and their struggles and triumphs over the years. The movie has been praised for its powerful performances, engaging storyline, and beautiful cinematography.

