Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ajit Pal Singh’s wife passes away, hockey legend mourns

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh’s wife Kiran Grewal passes away at 69

The Indian sports community is mourning the loss of Kiran Grewal, wife of hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh, who died on Friday night after a brief illness. She was 69.

A national-level former basketball player, Kiran was married to Ajit Pal Singh, who guided the Indian men’s hockey team to the World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur in 1975. He also won two Olympic bronze medals in Mexico City (1968) and Munich (1972), as well as two silver medals at the Asian Games.

A Padma Shri awardee, Ajit Pal Singh expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of his beloved wife. He said, “I am deeply saddened to inform that my wife Kiran passed away peacefully last night. Her cremation will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Sunday.”

The Indian sports fraternity has expressed its condolences to the bereaved family, with the Indian Olympic Association tweeting, “Our hearts go out to the family of hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh, who lost his wife Kiran Grewal, a former national-level basketball player. Our deepest condolences to the family in this difficult time.”

Kiran Grewal’s contribution to Indian sports

Kiran Grewal was a former national-level basketball player and had represented Punjab in several national championships. She was a talented sportsperson in her own right and played an important role in supporting her husband’s hockey career.

Ajit Pal Singh and Kiran Grewal had been married for several decades and had two daughters together. The couple had been living in Delhi after Ajit Pal Singh retired from active sports.

Kiran Grewal’s passing is not only a loss for her family and loved ones but also for the Indian sports community. Her contributions to Indian sports, both as a player and as a supportive spouse, will always be remembered.

Indian sports community mourns the loss

The sudden demise of Kiran Grewal has left the Indian sports community in shock. Several sports personalities have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the late Kiran Grewal.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing away of Kiran Grewal, wife of hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh. My deepest condolences to the family in this difficult time.”

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna also expressed his sorrow at the loss, saying, “My heart goes out to the family of Ajit Pal Singh on the passing away of his wife Kiran Grewal. May her soul rest in peace.”

Kiran Grewal’s passing is a reminder of the important role played by supportive spouses in the lives of sportspeople. Her contribution to Indian sports, both on and off the field, will always be remembered with fondness and respect.

