Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ajit Pal Singh’s wife passes away, hockey legend mourns

Hockey Legend Ajit Pal Singh Suffers Family Tragedy

Introduction

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh has suffered a great loss after his wife and former national-level basketball player Kiran Ajit Pal Singh passed away following an illness. The couple had been married for over four decades, and Kiran was widely known as Kiran Grewal in the sports community. She died on Friday night at the age of 69.

Ajit Pal’s Career

Ajit Pal Singh is one of India’s greatest hockey players of all time. He was a member of the Indian hockey team that won the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in 1964. He also led the Indian team to victory in the 1975 World Cup, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ajit Pal was known for his exceptional skills as a center-half and was considered to be one of the most influential players in Indian hockey history.

Kiran Grewal’s Career

Kiran Grewal was a talented basketball player who represented India at the national level. She was born in Punjab and grew up in Delhi, where she developed a passion for sports. Kiran played basketball for the Indian team in the 1970s and was a member of the squad that won the bronze medal at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok. She was also a part of the Indian team that participated in the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran.

Family Tragedy

The news of Kiran Grewal’s death has come as a shock to the Indian sports community, who have expressed their condolences to Ajit Pal Singh and his family. Ajit Pal confirmed the news of his wife’s death and stated that she had been unwell for some time. He said that Kiran was a great support to him throughout his career and that her loss had left a void in his life that could never be filled.

Sports Community Expresses Condolences

The Indian sports community has come together to express their condolences to Ajit Pal Singh and his family. Former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey said that Kiran’s death was a great loss to the sports community and that she would always be remembered for her contribution to Indian basketball. Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra also expressed his condolences and said that Kiran was a role model for young athletes and would be missed by all.

Legacy of Ajit Pal Singh and Kiran Grewal

Ajit Pal Singh and Kiran Grewal were both exceptional athletes who made significant contributions to Indian sports. They were known for their dedication and commitment to their respective sports and were role models for many young athletes. Ajit Pal’s success on the hockey field inspired a generation of Indian hockey players, while Kiran’s achievements in basketball paved the way for future generations of Indian women basketball players. The legacy of Ajit Pal Singh and Kiran Grewal will continue to inspire and motivate athletes for years to come.

Conclusion

The loss of Kiran Grewal is a great tragedy for the Indian sports community, and our thoughts and prayers are with Ajit Pal Singh and his family during this difficult time. Ajit Pal and Kiran’s contributions to Indian sports will never be forgotten, and their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes. We hope that Ajit Pal finds the strength to cope with this loss and that he is surrounded by the love and support of his friends and family.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh bereaved, wife passes away/