Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ajit Pal Singh’s wife passes away – Hockey legend mourns

Indian Hockey Legend Ajit Pal Singh’s Wife Kiran Ajit Pal Singh Dies at 69

Indian hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh has suffered a tragic loss as his wife, former national-level basketball player Kiran Ajit Pal Singh, passed away in New Delhi after a brief illness. According to Ajit Pal Singh, his wife, also known as Kiran Grewal, died on Friday night at the age of 69. Her cremation will take place in Delhi on Sunday.

A Brief on Kiran Ajit Pal Singh’s Life and Career

Kiran Ajit Pal Singh had a successful career in basketball, representing Delhi at the national level. She was part of the Indian team that won the Asian Basketball Championship in 1970 and also represented the country in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

After her playing career, she took up coaching and was associated with the Basketball Federation of India. She was also an active member of the Indian Ex-Players Association.

Ajit Pal Singh’s Illustrious Hockey Career

Ajit Pal Singh was one of the most successful hockey players in the history of Indian sports. He played as a halfback and won two Olympic bronze medals, at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics and the 1972 Munich Olympics. He also won two Asian Games silver medals.

However, his most significant achievement came in 1975 when he led India to the World Cup title at Kuala Lumpur. He was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, in 1982 for his contribution to Indian hockey.

Ajit Pal Singh’s Statement on His Wife’s Passing

Ajit Pal Singh expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of his wife. “I am deeply saddened to inform that my wife Kiran passed away peacefully last night. Her cremation will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Sunday,” he told PTI.

The sporting community also expressed its condolences to Ajit Pal Singh and his family on social media.

Final Words

The passing of Kiran Ajit Pal Singh is a loss for the Indian sporting community. Her contributions to Indian basketball will always be remembered, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of young sports enthusiasts.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ajit Pal Singh and his family during this difficult time.

News Source : sportstarweb

Source Link :Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh bereaved as his wife passes away/