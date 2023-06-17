Dead – Death – Obituary News : Al Andrews, founder of successful athleisure wear brand, passes away at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Al Andrews, Co-Founder of tasc Performance Inc., Dies at 78

Al Andrews, who co-founded tasc Performance Inc. with his son Todd, passed away on June 8 at his home in New Orleans after battling prostate cancer. He was 78 years old.

tasc Performance Inc. is a family-owned business that was launched in 2010. The company specialises in athleisure wear made of a blend of bamboo and organic cotton. When tasc was launched, synthetic fabrics dominated the athleisure wear category, which often felt itchy and had a foul odour, according to Al Andrews in an interview last year. He believed that if they could come up with an all-natural product that could match synthetic fabrics’ performance, people would love it. And he was right. Today, tasc Performance Inc. has merchandise in high-end specialty stores and resorts across the United States and is set to reach $100 million in sales by 2025.

Early Life and Career

Alvin Andrews, the youngest of six children of a Methodist minister and his wife, was born in Battle Creek, Michigan. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School and earned a basketball scholarship to Tulane University, where he was named team captain and Most Valuable Player all three of his varsity years. He earned a degree from Tulane’s law school in 1971 but never practiced law. Instead, he started working for Wembley Tie Co., which led to his career in sportswear fashion.

Through Andrews’ networking, he befriended Harvey Sanders, founder of the sportswear company Nautica, who offered him a job in New Orleans. In 1996, father and son started Andrews Sport Co., making clothes for the corporate market. But they weren’t building a brand. That all changed when they started working with a family-owned factory in India and exploring the potential of bamboo with the factory’s owner, a textile engineer. Developing the fabric took 2 ½ years, and bamboo is challenging to work with, but Al Andrews was the driving force behind it. That was why they kept at it for such a long time.

Legacy

Building tasc Performance Inc. was natural for Al Andrews. His son Todd said, “he loved his business, all the relationships, because you get to use your whole mind.” Survivors include his wife, Cindy Andrews, two sons, Todd Michael Andrews and Scott Edwin Andrews, a brother, M. Edwin Andrews Jr., two sisters, Audrey Andrews Walter and Joyce Andrews McIlhenny, and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service for Al Andrews is scheduled for Saturday at noon at Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, 3900 St. Charles Ave. Visitation is to begin at 11 a.m. Greenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

News Source : NOLA.com

Source Link :Al Andrews, athleisure wear success, dies at 78 | Business News/