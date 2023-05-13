Dead – Death – Obituary News : Al Bano at 80: Reflections on Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The legendary Al Bano: A life and career in music

Al Bano, the famous Italian singer, has had an illustrious career in the music industry. In a recent interview with “Corriere della Sera”, he talked about his life and career, and shared some of his memories from childhood.

Early memories

Al Bano’s first memory is of his father, who returned from his captivity after the war and brought him chocolate that the Americans gave to the released prisoners. He also took him to the cinema to see his first film, which was a western. These early memories had a big impact on Al Bano and shaped his love for music and cinema.

Early career

Al Bano’s started his career as a singer in the early 1960s, when he joined a band called “I Camaleonti”. He then went on to form his own band, “The Flippers”, which became very popular in Italy. In 1967, Al Bano released his first solo album, “Nel Sole”, which included the hit song “Nel Sole”.

Collaboration with Romina Power

In 1969, Al Bano met Romina Power, the daughter of the American actor Tyrone Power. They fell in love and started performing together. Their first hit song was “Dialogo”, which was released in 1970. They got married in 1970 and went on to have four children together.

Al Bano and Romina Power became one of the most successful duos in Italian music history. They released many hit songs, including “Felicità”, “Ci sarà”, “Tu soltanto tu”, and “Sharazan”. They also represented Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1976, where they finished seventh with the song “We’ll Live It All Again”.

Solo career

In 1981, Al Bano and Romina Power decided to take a break from their duo career and focus on their solo careers. Al Bano released his first solo album, “Cercami”, which included the hit song “Ave Maria”. He continued to release solo albums and had many hits throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Personal life

Al Bano’s personal life has been marked by tragedy. In 1994, his daughter Ylenia disappeared while on holiday in New Orleans. Her disappearance was never solved, and Al Bano has spoken publicly about the pain and sadness he feels about her loss.

In 1999, Al Bano and Romina Power separated, and they have had a difficult relationship since then. They have occasionally performed together, but their personal relationship remains strained.

Legacy

Al Bano’s legacy in Italian music is undeniable. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards throughout his career. He is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in support of children with disabilities.

Al Bano continues to perform and record music to this day, and his fans remain as devoted as ever. His music has touched the lives of millions of people, and his legacy will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

Conclusion

Al Bano’s life and career have been marked by triumphs and tragedies, but his music and legacy remain as strong as ever. He has left an indelible mark on Italian music and will always be remembered as one of the greatest singers of all time.

