Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alabama Barber Dies After Brief Illness.

Alabama Barber Kenny Gee Sager Passes Away After Short Illness

The digital creator and well-known Alabama barber, Kenyatta Sager, also known as Kenny Gee, passed away on June 14, 2023, after suffering from a short illness. His cause of death was an aneurysm, which occurs when an artery enlarges due to a weakened arterial wall.

Kenny Gee was an intelligent and awakened person who lived in Birmingham, Alabama. He had 2.5k followers on his Facebook page and was the brother of Keondra Sager, a hairstylist, musician, and artist.

After being admitted to U.A.B. Hospital – North Pavillion due to health issues, Kenny Gee’s friends, relatives, and followers requested prayers for him on social media. Unfortunately, he passed away due to the aneurysm.

Upon hearing of his passing, tributes flooded social media, with people sharing their fondest memories of the beloved barber. Nita Love, Shan MzChocolate Smith, Dig Demetrice, De’Andria Sharp, and Kenesia Bickerstaff Garth were some of the people who shared their condolences and memories of Kenny Gee.

Kenyatta Sager was a well-known figure in Alabama, and his sudden passing has left many people in shock. His sister Keondra Sager posted a heartfelt message on social media expressing her love for her brother and how much he will be missed.

Kenny Gee’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and can change in an instant. His contributions to his community and his impact on those who knew him will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Kenny Gee.

