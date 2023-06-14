Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alabama Track Coach & Olympian Dies at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Alabama Track Coach and Olympian Harvey Glance Dies at 66

Harvey Glance, a former University of Alabama head men’s track and field coach, died on Monday at the age of 66. Glance was a decorated Olympian and is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter in Auburn track and field history. He became a four-time NCAA champion for the Tigers from 1976-1979 and won gold at the World Championships and Pan-American Games after winning gold in 1976.

As a trailblazer, Glance went on to become Auburn’s first Black head coach in any sport, a role he occupied for six seasons before moving to Tuscaloosa. He spent 19 years as a collegiate head coach, including at the University of Alabama from 1997-2011. During his 13-year run at The Capstone, he led his athletes to 181 All-American honors and nine individual NCAA titles. He also led the Crimson Tide to 10 top-10 team finishes at the NCAA Championships, including a program-best runner-up national indoor finish in 2002.

Glance coached multiple Olympians outside of the college ranks, including three-time 400-meter medalist Kirani James. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and was named one of the top-100 State of Alabama’s Greatest Athletes of the 20th Century in 2002. Furthermore, Glance was ranked No. 23 on Sports Illustrated’s list of the 50 Greatest Sports Figures from the State of Alabama.

Alabama’s current track and field head coach, Dan Waters, expressed his deep sadness upon hearing of Glance’s passing. “Harvey left a lasting mark on our program and the sport of track and field as a whole,” he said. “He impacted so many people in the track world, and his spirit will always live with us. He was such a charismatic person and always left a positive impact on everyone he encountered over the years. Harvey was a true legend in the sport.”

At the time of publication, funeral arrangements for Glance had not been announced.

Glance’s contributions to the world of track and field and his trailblazing efforts as a Black head coach will not be forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire athletes and coaches for generations to come.

News Source : Ryan Phillips

Source Link :Longtime Alabama Track & Field Coach, Former Olympian Dead At 66/