Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alan Treitman Passes Away – Death Cause and Obituary Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Alan Treitman: A Devoted Family Man and Volunteer

Alan Treitman, a beloved member of the community and a dedicated family man, passed away recently. He was married to Deb Hughes, with whom he renewed his vows on their 30th wedding anniversary. Throughout his career, Alan worked with several reputable financial institutions such as GE Capital, Bank One, JPMorgan Chase, National City, and PNC. However, his favorite job of all time was retiring, which allowed him to pursue his passions and volunteer work.

Alan was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. John Neumann Catholic Church, both Catholic organizations that were close to his heart. He also volunteered with the Delaware County Chapter of the Ohio Horsemen’s Council, where he helped clear the trails by chopping down trees that had fallen across them. Additionally, he served as an Assistant Cubmaster and a Cub Scout Den Leader, where he mentored young boys and helped them grow into responsible young men.

Among his many interests, Alan enjoyed gardening, canning salsa, kayaking, working the land, riding his 1981 Honda Goldwing, and hiking a stretch of the Appalachian Trail. When he was younger, he ran in several marathons, including the Boston Marathon twice and the New York City Marathon once. However, his favorite was the Air Force Marathon, held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Despite his many accomplishments, Alan’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Deb, his children Patrick, Meghan, and Thomas, and his siblings Pat, Jim, Steve, Todd, Kri, Mike, Kathy, and Gary. He was a devoted husband, father, and sibling who cherished every moment spent with his loved ones.

Nicole Cusick, his godchild, was a unique and special person in Alan’s life. Unfortunately, Alan also had to endure the loss of his great nephew Noah Treitman, his son James Treitman, and his grandparents Anton and Sylvia Drexler and Herb and Elsie Treitman, all of whom passed away before him. Alan was the last surviving member of his family, and his passing marks the end of an era.

In conclusion, Alan Treitman’s life was one of dedication, passion, and love. He was a devoted family man who cherished every moment spent with his wife, children, and siblings. He was also an active member of the community, volunteering his time and skills to help others. His passing is a great loss to all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Alan.

1. Alan Treitman obituary New York City

2. Alan Treitman death cause

3. Alan Treitman funeral arrangements

4. Alan Treitman life achievements

5. Condolences for Alan Treitman’s family and friends

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Alan Treitman Obituary New York NY, Alan Treitman Has Died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/