Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alana Factor’s Fatal Car Crash in Atlanta – Discover More on Her Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alana Factor Car Accident: A Tragic Incident in Las Vegas

Introduction

On February 20 in the southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley, a tragic accident occurred. A 21-year-old woman named Alana McDonald lost her life as a result of the collision. The accident happened close to the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. McDonald was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra at the time of the accident.

The Announcement of McDonald’s Death

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Alana McDonald was pronounced dead at University Medical Center six days after the collision. The department’s fatal detail was informed of her passing on Monday, as reported by the Metropolitan Police Department. Accidental blunt force trauma was the cause of McDonald’s death, according to the results of the investigation conducted by the coroner’s office.

The Details of the Accident

According to the police department’s statement, McDonald was driving her Nissan Sentra in the direction of westbound traffic on Windmill when a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light at the intersection of Windmill and Jones. The collision resulted in the Jeep hitting the left side of McDonald’s Nissan. The accident involving the Nissan and the Jeep occurred at the same time as another collision involving a Nissan and a Ford F150 from 2012. The impact of this collision forced the Ford F150 into a Ford Mustang from the year 2000.

Investigation Results

According to the reports of the investigating officers, it does not appear that impairment was a factor in the traffic accident. A female passenger in the Nissan who was identified as a 52-year-old resident of Las Vegas was also brought to University Medical Center suffering from major injuries. The individuals who were operating the Ford F150 and the Ford Mustang did not receive any injuries as a result of the collision.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Alana McDonald has left her family, friends, and community in mourning. It serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices and following traffic laws. Our thoughts go out to all those affected by this devastating accident.

Alana Factor Atlanta GA Alana Factor car accident Alana Factor death Alana Factor obituary Alana Factor memorial

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Alana Factor Car Accident Atlanta GA, Learn More About Alana Factor Death – obituary archive/