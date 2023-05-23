Dead – Death – Obituary News : Albuquerque Native Don Schrader Dies – Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Don Schrader: A Life Dedicated to Community and Family

On March 23, 2023, the world lost a remarkable man. Donald D. Schrader, Jr., known to everyone as Don, passed away peacefully at McMurray Hills Manor. He was surrounded by loved ones and succumbed to complications associated with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Born on August 25, 1955, to Donald and Anna Milkovich Schrader, Don lived a life filled with love, laughter, and a commitment to his community.

Don married Lynn Wilson on June 5th, 1976, and they shared a beautiful life together. He attended Robert Morris College, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business in 1977 with honors. Don’s passion for the floor covering industry led him to work as a manager for Custom Carpets and territory manager for Abraham Linc Corp. After retirement, Don loved going to work at Shorty’s Lunch.

Don had a heart for coaching and spent over 20 years as a manager and coach in the Washington Youth Baseball Program. He touched the lives of many young people and was a member of Pony Tournaments Inc. and served as president of WYB. His dedication to youth sports earned him a place in the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame for Youth Service.

Don was a devout member of the West Washington United Methodist Church and an active member of his community. He was a beloved father to his four sons, Joshua, Justin, Jordan, and Tyler Schrader, and a doting grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Isabella, Zachary, Noah, Silas and Sami Schrader and Zander and Xavier Warnick. Don is also survived by his sister, Lu Ann Christopher, and a large extended family, including nieces and nephews.

As per Don’s wishes, memorial donations can be made to The ALS Foundation or Gateway Hospice in lieu of flowers. Family and friends are invited to gather at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Monday, March 27, 2023, at eleven in the morning, a funeral service will be held at the funeral home to celebrate Don’s life and legacy.

Don Schrader was a man of integrity, kindness, and compassion. He lived a life dedicated to his family and community, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire others. Don will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched through his coaching and community involvement. Rest in peace, Don.

