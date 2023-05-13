Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alex Shakoane: Bio, Net Worth, Age, Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alex Shakoane: A Successful South African Businessman and Motivational Speaker

Biography

Alex Shakoane, popularly known as “Gold fingers,” was born on August 25, 1960, in Alexandra, Johannesburg, South Africa. He grew up in a family of 10 children and had a difficult childhood. Despite his challenges, he was determined to succeed in life and worked hard to make his dreams a reality.

After completing his schooling, Shakoane worked as a clerk at a local bank, where he learned about the banking and finance industry. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a senior manager at the bank. However, he soon realized that he wanted to start his own business, and in 1992, he founded his first company, Shakoane Holdings.

Shakoane Holdings started as a small financial services company, but it quickly grew into a successful business that provided a wide range of financial services to clients across South Africa. Today, the company has branches in several African countries and has become one of the leading financial services companies in the region.

Apart from his business ventures, Shakoane is also a well-known motivational speaker. He has given numerous speeches at conferences and events around the world, and his speeches have inspired many people to achieve their goals and overcome their obstacles.

Alex Shakoane Net Worth

Alex Shakoane’s net worth is estimated to be around $4.5 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his various business ventures, which include Shakoane Holdings, as well as several other companies that he has founded over the years.

Alex Shakoane Age

Alex Shakoane was born on August 25, 1960, which makes him 62 years old as of 2022. Despite his age, he continues to be an active entrepreneur and motivational speaker, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Conclusion

Alex Shakoane is a successful businessman, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker who has achieved great success in his life. Despite his humble beginnings, he has worked hard to build a successful business empire and inspire people around the world to achieve their goals.

Alex Shakoane biography Alex Shakoane net worth Alex Shakoane age Alex Shakoane cause of death Thechopsviral Alex Shakoane

News Source : Thechopsviral

Source Link :Alex Shakoane Biography, Net Worth, Age, Cause of Death – Thechopsviral/