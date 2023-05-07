Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alex Shakoane’s Cause of Death: Sundowns Official Report

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mamelodi Sundowns Mourns Loss of Long-Serving Officer Alex Shakoane

The football world is in mourning as Mamelodi Sundowns, one of the leading football clubs in South Africa, announced the sudden death of long-serving officer Alex Shakoane. Shakoane, who was with the club for decades, passed away on Sunday after a brief battle with a stroke. The news has shocked the football community, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Alex Shakoane’s Sundowns Journey

Alex Shakoane has been an integral part of Mamelodi Sundowns for many years, holding various roles during his time with the club. He was particularly known for his role as the Public Relations Officer (PRO), which made him popular among fans. Shakoane was a familiar face at the club, always ready to engage and interact with supporters.

Before his passing, Shakoane was the Supporters Mobilization Manager at Sundowns, responsible for liaising with the club’s fans. He was passionate about his role and worked tirelessly to ensure that supporters were fully engaged with the club. Unfortunately, he suffered a stroke recently and never recovered.

The Importance of Fans in Football

Alex Shakoane understood the importance of fans in football and worked hard to create a good relationship between the supporters and the club. He believed that it was crucial to maintain good behavior among fans, regardless of the outcome of matches. His approach was always to engage with supporters and to listen to their concerns.

Speaking to Sowetan, Shakoane said, “I and the board have decided that I will work closely with the fans to help restore the club’s reputation, which has unfortunately been damaged by the events earlier this year. As a club, it’s important to us that fans are told the importance of good behaviour, regardless of the outcome. I will be taking up my new role shortly and will be traveling across the country to speak with our supporters.”

Shakoane’s words reflect his commitment to the club and its fans. He believed that football was not just about winning matches but also about creating a positive relationship between the club and its supporters.

Tributes Pour in for Alex Shakoane

The news of Alex Shakoane’s passing has come as a shock to the football community, and tributes have been pouring in from across the country. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to a man who dedicated his life to football.

“Rest in peace Alex Shakoane. A Sundowns legend who played a huge role in the club’s success over the years. He will always be remembered for his passion and dedication to the club and its fans,” tweeted one Sundowns fan.

“Alex Shakoane was more than just a football official. He was a mentor and a friend to many of us. We will miss him dearly,” wrote another.

Shakoane’s passing is a huge loss to the football community, and he will be remembered as a dedicated and passionate football official who worked tirelessly to create a positive relationship between the club and its supporters.

Conclusion

The loss of Alex Shakoane has left a huge void in the football world, and his passing is a reminder of the important role that officials like him play in creating a positive relationship between the club and its supporters. Shakoane was a true icon of Mamelodi Sundowns, and his passion and dedication to the club will be missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Alex Shakoane.

