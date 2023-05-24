Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alfa Barrie’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cause of Death for Alfa Barrie

According to a source in law enforcement, two boys who were reported as missing in Manhattan and later found dead in separate rivers are believed to have last been seen together playing at the edge of the water. Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were last seen playing together at the water’s edge in Harlem on May 12-13 before they were reported as missing.

Garrett Warren was found in Hudson River, while Alfa Barrie’s body was found in Harlem River. Garrett’s cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning. The medical examiner’s offices will conduct a further investigation on Sunday.

A source in law enforcement said that another teenager, who was present on the scene, told him that Alfa and Garrett had been playing near the edge of the water. According to the source, one boy pushed the second toward the water and both boys ended up in the water. The third boy saw them briefly but did not see them getting out of water or resurfacing.

He approached an adult a couple of hours after the incident and told them what happened. The police tried to locate the boys, but they were not able to do so immediately despite the efforts of the police. They deployed harbor units, divers and boats as well as helicopters. The search continued for several days. Garrett’s corpse was finally found on Thursday near the Madison Avenue Bridge, in the Harlem River.

Alfa’s corpse was found in the Hudson River two days later near the Upper West Side. Detectives are reconstructing the events leading up to the incident due to the lack of video cameras. According to police, Alfa was reported as missing early in the morning on May 14 and Garrett in the afternoon on May 15. The boys were friends, even though they attended different schools. ABC 7 reported that family and friends gathered in the Bronx mosque after Alfa’s corpse was discovered.

What happened to Alfa Barrie?

Authorities confirmed that a Bronx community was preparing to honor an 11-year old boy who tragically died in the Hudson River on the weekend. The body of the boy, along with a 13-year old friend, had been missing since earlier this month. Garrett Warren, a boy from Harlem who was also missing, was discovered in the Harlem River which is located between the Hudson River and the East River. This area is close to where the NYPD conducted their search.

The families of Garrett Warren and Alfa Barrie (11-year-old) who’s body was found are left with many unanswered question. The family wonders how Barrie’s remains ended up so far away from Warren’s, if the two had both entered the water at the same time. The boys never ran away before, so they consider the possibility that there was criminal involvement.

According to law enforcement sources familiar with the case, a teenager claimed that he saw Warren and Barrie playing near the water’s edge at 145th Street on May 12, which was also when they went missing. Further investigation is needed to determine Barrie’s cause and manner death. A teenager, according to sources familiar with this case, claimed to have seen Warren and Barrie play near the water at 145th street on the night of the 12th May. This was the night that they disappeared.

The witness stated that one boy tried to push the second toward the river. Both boys then entered the water. The teenage witness then fled the scene and shared the account with police.

NYPD is trying to identify the other children present when Warren and Barrie were found. They are also seeking to talk to their classmates. Although some people may be concerned that the bodies of the two boys were discovered in different rivers on either side of Manhattan, a marine specialist explained to NBC New York how it was possible for a body drift to move from the Harlem River into the Hudson River.

Alfa Barrie & Garrett Warren

The family and friends who lost Alfa Barrie, an 11-year-old boy, were reunited on Tuesday night to commemorate his life. The memorial was held at Democracy Prep Charter School, Harlem. Mourners gathered there to remember Alfa Barrie as an ambitious and cheerful young man with dreams of becoming an engineer.

Emmanuel George said that Alfa’s presence had united the community. He expressed this during the memorial. He said, “Alfa looks down on us, witnessing what he’s brought together as a community.” He has united all of us.” The second memorial service was held after a first gathering on Monday at the Futa Islamic Center. Mourners filled the room, praying and crying for Alfa Barrie. Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren, a 13-year-old boy, went missing from school two weeks ago. Their families were left in a state of sadness and anxiety.

Alfa Barrie Cause of Death Alfa Barrie Death Investigation Alfa Barrie Obituary Alfa Barrie Funeral Arrangements Alfa Barrie Family and Friends Mourning

News Source : AmbrSoft.Com

Source Link :How Did Alfa Barrie Died?/