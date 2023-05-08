Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alfred Ballinger Passes Away at 65

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Alfred Ballinger: A Life Lived in Service of Nature and Community

Obituary and Death

Cookeville lost a beloved member of its community on May 3, 2023, when 82-year-old Alfred Lee Ballinger passed away. He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Ruby Ballinger, as well as his son-in-law, Pat Moran. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Bullion Ballinger, his three daughters Karen (Scott) Walls, Jennifer Moran, and Amy (Marlen) Weaver, his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, as well as his two brothers, Dale and Glenn Ballinger.

A Life of Service

Alfred Ballinger was born and raised in Old Hickory, Tennessee. After graduating from DuPont High School, he moved to Cookeville to attend Tennessee Technological University, where he earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biology/Wildlife Management. Since then, he and his wife Janice have been active members of the community, devoting their time and energy to various causes and organizations.

A Love for God, Family, and Nature

Alfred’s life was defined by his love for God, family, and nature. He was an avid hunter, canoer, bowler, and golfer, but his true passion was teaching others about the wonders of the outdoors. He had many jobs in various organizations, including teaching and coaching basketball at Algood Junior High School and serving as Director of Parks & Recreation and Conservation for Putnam County/City of Cookeville. He also taught outdoor recreation at Tennessee Tech and directed continuing education programs there.

Alfred was a tireless advocate for senior citizens, serving as the Chair of the Senior Citizens Board of Directors and representing Tennessee at the White House Conference on Aging and the Tennessee Commission on Aging. He was also a respected member of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, where he taught hunter education for 45 years, graduating 7,800 students and winning multiple awards for his service.

A Legacy of Teaching and Mentorship

Alfred’s greatest legacy, however, lies in the countless students he taught and mentored over the years. He was a beloved member of the Cookeville Leisure Services Nature Fest Organizing Committee and Instructor for 14 Years, as well as the Softball Commissioner and TCL President. He also served as Director of the Nashville Juvenile Delinquency Court YMCA Summer Camp and Wilderness Outings and owned the Livingston Bowling Lanes. As a property developer, he pioneered trails at Cummins Falls.

Alfred’s family continues his legacy of service and love for the outdoors through their businesses, The Lamp and Lighthouse and Cumberland Mountain Outdoor Sports, located in Cookeville’s Courthouse Square.

A Life Well-Lived

Alfred Ballinger’s life was one of service, passion, and love. He touched the lives of countless individuals, teaching them about the wonders of nature and the importance of community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through his family, his students, and the many organizations he served so selflessly.

As a devout Christian, Alfred knew that his ultimate destination was Heaven, where he is now reunited with his Heavenly Father and Creator of nature. As John 3:16 reminds us, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” May Alfred’s memory be a blessing and a reminder of the power of love and service in our lives.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Alfred Ballinger Obituary, Alfred Ballinger Death Notice – obituary note/