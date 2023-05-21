Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ali Rafiq: Photographer’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ali Rafiq, Renowned Pakistani Photographer, Passes Away at Age 41

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ali Rafiq, a well-known photographer from Pakistan. The news of his death broke out on social media on May 19, 2023, leaving fans and acquaintances devastated. In this article, we aim to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

Ali Rafiq’s Professional Background

Ali Rafiq, the owner of Rafiq Films, was a professional photographer and cinematographer with years of experience under his belt. He had worked with various companies, including Red Bull, where he served as a photographer and cinematographer. His career also led him to The Stan the Man Inc., where he worked as a designer and creative photographer from February 2011 to January 2014. Prior to this, he was a photographer and videographer at ScreenWerks for one year.

Ali Rafiq’s Cause of Death

Ali Rafiq passed away on May 19, 2023, due to organ failure. He was at his home when he breathed his last. It is unclear what led to his organ failure, and no further information has been provided at this time. The Pakistani photographer was only 41 years old at the time of his passing.

Ali Rafiq’s Surviving Family Members

The news of Ali Rafiq’s passing was shared by St. Louis Missouri Muslim Funeral Arrangements. He is survived by his family members, including Rabia Rafiq, Dr. Muhammad Jamil, and Shaheen Akhtar Rafiq. His family has requested that the holy bath (Ghusal) for Ali Rafiq take place at Brothers Washing, followed by the Janaza prayer at Darul Islam Masjid at 6:15 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023, and burial at Lakewood Park Cemetery.

In Conclusion

Ali Rafiq’s death is a great loss to the photography and cinematography industry. He was a talented and seasoned professional who had achieved a lot in his career. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :What Happened to Ali Rafiq? Photographer death cause and obituary revealed/