Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ali Rafiq’s Death: Cause and Details

Remembering the Legacy of Ali Rafiq: A Gifted Videographer and Photographer

The world misplaced a gifted videographer and photographer final evening, as Ali Rafiq, the well-known proprietor of Rafiq Films and the Creative Ninja, handed away on the age of 41. Rafiq was an Alumni of the Maryville University of Saint Louis, and throughout his profession, he was well-known for serving to manufacturers and organizations inform their tales by means of visible media. In this text, we’ll take a better take a look at the life and legacy of this unbelievable artist and bear in mind his ardour for creativity and storytelling.

Who was Ali Rafiq?

Ali Rafiq started his profession on this planet of graphic design and inventive pictures, working as a designer and inventive photographer at The Stan the Man Inc. Graphic. However, his true ardour lay in video manufacturing, and in time he grew to become the proprietor of Rafiq Films, the place he mixed his expertise in design, pictures, and videography to create beautiful visible content material for his shoppers. Rafiq was identified for his skill to inform tales by means of his work, whether or not it was a promotional video for an area enterprise or a documentary on a worldwide difficulty.

How did Ali Rafiq die? What was the trigger of his loss of life?

Despite his success within the trade, Rafiq remained a humble and gracious one who beloved assembly new folks and serving to them accomplish their inventive visions. He was obsessed with mentoring aspiring videographers and photographers and encouraging them to pursue their desires, simply as he had finished. Over the course of his profession, he collaborated with numerous people and organizations, bringing their tales to life by means of visible media.

Ali Rafiq Obituary

Ali Rafiq’s great ardour for creativity and storytelling made him an inspiration to many inside the trade. While his passing is a good loss to those that knew him, his work will proceed to encourage and transfer folks for years to return. His reminiscence will reside on by means of the beautiful movies, images, and design work he created all through his profession, and we are going to at all times bear in mind him because the inventive ninja whose inventive imaginative and prescient touched so many. Rest in peace, Ali Rafiq.

Funeral Arrangements

The information of Rafiq’s passing has left many of his shoppers, mates, and members of the family in shock and grief. His funeral preparations are going down at present, May 20, 2023, at varied areas, together with Darul-Islam Masjid for JANAZA prayer and Lakewood Park Cemetery for burial. His passing is a loss not solely to those that knew him personally however to the inventive neighborhood as a complete.

Tributes pour in for Ali Rafiq on Social Media

Blenda Thyrring– Payne: Total shock! Just noticed you for my fiftieth Bday!!! Such an incredible man with a pleasant & caring coronary heart!! You might be missed dearly! RIP Ali Rafiq

Dan Mahfood: Devastated. Woke as much as the information about my buddy Ali Rafiq. This man was a pal to simply about everybody I do know in STL. Super gifted behind the digicam and had a one of a form eye for issues. Incredibly supportive of the scene and was at all times there for his folks. We have at all times been mates, however over the past couple months we’ve spent far more time collectively and have gotten actually shut. My coronary heart breaks for his household and mates. Rest simple my man. Gonna critically miss you.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :How Did Ali Rafiq Die ?Know His Cause Of Death And Obituary/