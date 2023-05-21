Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ali Rafiq’s death devastates Vanderpump Rules stars.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vanderpump Rules Stars Mourn the Tragic Death of Friend Ali Rafiq

The reality TV stars Ariana Madix and Thomas Sandoval, known for their appearances on “Vanderpump Rules,” recently suffered a devastating loss as their close friend, Ali Rafiq, passed away. The news comes on the heels of a cheating scandal Ariana faced when her ex-boyfriend Thomas made out with Raquel Leviss, adding to her heartbreak.

The cast members of “Vanderpump Rules” took to social media to express their sorrow and share touching photos and videos in Ali’s memory. Their heartfelt posts reveal the profound impact he had on their lives and showcase the deep bond they shared. The outpouring of love and support from the Bravo community is evident in the flood of condolences and heartfelt messages.

Who Was Ali Rafiq?

Ali Rafiq was a talented photographer and cinematographer who was close friends with Ariana Madix and Thomas Sandoval. In 2010, he founded his own company, Rafiq Films, which specialized in wedding and engagement, commercial/editorial, and events photography. Ali was an avid barbecue enthusiast, as evident from his Instagram posts, and shared his love for grilling with his followers, showcasing his culinary skills and passion for barbecuing.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ali’s dedication to his craft, entrepreneurial spirit, and love for food will be remembered by his loved ones and the creative community.

How Did Ali Rafiq Pass Away?

Ali’s sister Rabia addressed the concerned individuals and the questions that arose during this tragic time through a series of videos on his Instagram stories. She mentioned that the test results, which might reveal the actual reason for his passing, were pending and added, “We won’t have any answers from his tests for weeks, so we don’t know.”

The comment section of the posts overflowed with condolences as thoughts and prayers poured in from all those concerned. The heartfelt support of friends and family during this difficult time is deeply appreciated.

Vanderpump Rules Cast Mourns Ali Rafiq

Thomas Sandoval took to Instagram with a series of videos and photos with Ali and captioned the post with a heartfelt goodbye, writing, “The love I have for you is way beyond words. I will carry you forever in my heart. Always cherishing the beautiful memories, uncontrollable laughter, and epic experiences we had together. You were my best friend, my brother. I’ll catch you on the next sunrise…5min/5hour 5or500.”

Ariana also posted a long story on her Instagram, sharing about their friendship bond and how much she misses him already. She wrote, “I miss our talks about life. I miss sending each other cat memes. I miss geeking out over food. or DJ videos. I miss you bringing your turntables over. I miss us both wanting to go home but still staying out and having fun. I miss Cut Copy and Chromeo songs. I miss you @alispacerafiq, and while you won’t be seeing this, I’m hoping somehow this makes it to you. I love you always and forever.”

Ali Rafiq’s passing is a profound loss to his loved ones and the creative community. While the reason for his death remains unknown, his impact on those who knew him is evident in the outpouring of love and support from his friends and fans.

