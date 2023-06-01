Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather Passes Away at 95, Actress Pays Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alia Bhatt’s Maternal Grandfather Passes Away

On Monday, July 20th, 2020, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan passed away. The news of his demise came as a shock to the entire Bhatt family, and they have been left in a state of mourning.

The Outpouring of Condolences on Social Media

As soon as the news of Mr. Razdan’s demise broke, fans and celeb friends of Alia Bhatt took to social media to extend their condolences. Many of them posted heartfelt messages and expressed their sympathies for the Bhatt family.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Condolences, Alia. May your grandfather’s soul rest in peace.” Actor and director Farhan Akhtar posted, “Deepest condolences, Alia. May he rest in peace.” Actress Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother, also shared a post on Instagram, thanking everyone for their support and well wishes.

The outpouring of condolences on social media is a testament to the love and respect that Alia Bhatt commands in the Bollywood industry. It also highlights the importance of family and the support that friends and well-wishers can provide during difficult times.

The Legacy of Narendra Nath Razdan

Narendra Nath Razdan was a well-known figure in the Kashmiri Pandit community. He was a former director of the Doordarshan Kendra in Srinagar and had also worked for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Mr. Razdan was a respected member of the Bhatt family, and his passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. His legacy, however, will live on through his family and the memories that they have shared.

The Importance of Family

The passing of a loved one is always a difficult and emotional time, but it is also a reminder of the importance of family. The Bhatt family has always been close-knit, and their love and support for one another have been evident throughout their lives.

Alia Bhatt, who is known for her close relationship with her family, has often spoken about the role that they have played in her life. In an interview with Filmfare, she said, “For me, family is everything. They are my backbone, my support system, and my best friends.”

The support of family and friends can make all the difference during difficult times. It is a reminder that we are not alone and that there are people who care about us and want to help us through our struggles.

The Importance of Gratitude

The passing of a loved one can also be a reminder of the importance of gratitude. It is easy to take our loved ones for granted and to forget to express our appreciation for them.

Alia Bhatt has often expressed her gratitude for her family and the role that they have played in her life. In an interview with Elle, she said, “I’m so thankful to have a family like mine. They are my everything.”

Expressing gratitude can help us to appreciate the people in our lives and to cherish the time that we have with them. It is a reminder to make the most of every moment and to hold our loved ones close.

Conclusion

The passing of Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan, is a reminder of the importance of family and the support that friends and well-wishers can provide during difficult times. It is also a reminder of the importance of gratitude and the need to cherish the time that we have with our loved ones.

The outpouring of condolences on social media is a testament to the love and respect that Alia Bhatt commands in the Bollywood industry. It is a reminder that, no matter how famous or successful we may be, we all need the love and support of our family and friends.

May Mr. Razdan’s soul rest in peace, and may the Bhatt family find comfort and solace in the memories that they have shared.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Alia Bhatt's Maternal Grandfather Narendranath Razdan Dies At 95, Actress Pens Heartfelt Post Remembering Her 'Hero'/