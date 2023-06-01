Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alia Bhatt Grandfather Death: Alia Bhatt’s grandfather Narendra Razdan passed away at 95

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Narendra Razdan, the grandfather of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The 95-year-old veteran was suffering from a lung-related illness for several days. Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, confirmed the sad news on her social media handle.

Remembering Narendra Razdan

Narendra Razdan was a distinguished man who lived a full life. He was a veteran of the Indian film industry and had worked with legends like Guru Dutt and B.R. Chopra. He was also a renowned writer and poet, who had published several books in his lifetime.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and pay homage to Narendra Razdan. Actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Shri Narendra Razdan ji. He was a very fine actor and a wonderful human being. May God give peace to his soul.”

Alia Bhatt, who was very close to her grandfather, posted a heartwarming tribute on her Instagram handle. She shared an old photo of her grandfather and wrote, “Love you, Nanaji. Rest in peace.”

The Razdan Family Mourns the Loss

The Razdan family is going through a difficult time as they mourn the loss of their beloved patriarch. Soni Razdan, who is an actress herself, shared her grief on Twitter. She wrote, “Rest in peace my darling father-in-law. You were so loved and will be missed dearly.”

Alia Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, also took to social media to express his condolences. He tweeted, “Narendra Jethu, you were a true-blue star of the Indian film industry. Your contribution to the world of cinema will always be remembered. Rest in peace.”

The entire Bollywood fraternity has come forward to extend their support and condolences to the Razdan family. Alia Bhatt’s close friends and colleagues, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, also posted heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their condolences.

Final Words

The passing of Narendra Razdan is a great loss to the Indian film industry and the literary world. His contributions to these fields will always be remembered. The Razdan family is going through a difficult time, but they have the support and love of their friends and well-wishers.

As we bid farewell to Narendra Razdan, we can take solace in the fact that he lived a life full of love, art, and creativity. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to pursue their passions with unwavering dedication and commitment.

Rest in peace, Narendra Razdan Ji.

