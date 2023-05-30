Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alice Palmer, Former State Senator and Activist, Passes Away at 83.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Alice Palmer: The Activist Who Helped Launch Barack Obama’s Political Career

On September 20, 2018, Alice Palmer, the former Illinois State Senator, passed away at the age of 83. Palmer was not only a respected politician but also an educator and activist. She played a significant role in launching the political career of former President Barack Obama. Palmer’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of activists and politicians.

Palmer served in the Illinois Senate from 1991 to 1997. During her tenure, she fought for women’s rights, affordable healthcare, and quality education for all. Palmer also advocated for environmental justice and was a staunch supporter of labor unions. Her unwavering commitment to social justice earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and constituents.

Palmer’s impact on Illinois politics went beyond her legislative achievements. In 1995, she decided to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, leaving her state Senate seat vacant. Palmer saw an opportunity to support a young community organizer named Barack Obama, who was then a political newcomer. She introduced him to key political players in Chicago and encouraged him to run for her state Senate seat. Obama won the seat in 1996, launching his political career and paving the way for his historic presidential run in 2008.

Palmer’s support for Obama was not just a political calculation. She saw in him the potential for real change and believed that he could make a positive impact on the lives of the people of Illinois. Palmer’s vision and foresight helped to shape the course of American history.

Palmer’s contributions to the political and social landscape of Illinois were not limited to her time in office. She was also an educator and associate dean at Northwestern University, where she taught courses on race and gender. Palmer was a mentor to many young people, inspiring them to become involved in politics and social justice activism.

Palmer’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of activists and politicians. Her commitment to social justice and her belief in the power of community organizing will serve as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. Palmer’s life and work remind us that change is possible, and that we all have a role to play in creating a more just and equitable world.

In the wake of Palmer’s passing, many have paid tribute to her life and work. Former President Barack Obama released a statement praising Palmer as a “trailblazer” and “dedicated public servant.” Illinois Senator Dick Durbin also honored Palmer, saying that she “fought tirelessly for the people of Illinois” and that her “legacy will live on.”

Palmer’s passing is a reminder of the importance of political and social activism. Her life and work demonstrate that change is possible when people come together to fight for what is right. Palmer’s legacy will continue to inspire us all to work towards a better future, where social justice and equality are the norm rather than the exception.

In conclusion, Alice Palmer was a trailblazer, a dedicated public servant, and an inspiration to all who knew her. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of activists and politicians. Palmer’s commitment to social justice and her belief in the power of community organizing will serve as a reminder that change is possible, and that we all have a role to play in creating a more just and equitable world. Rest in peace, Alice Palmer.

News Source : CBS Chicago Team

Source Link :Activist, former State Sen. Alice Palmer dies at 83/