Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alissa Sosnovske passes away: Updates

Alissa “Ali” Sosnovske Obituary, Death

Alissa “Ali” Sosnovske, one of our most cherished club supporters, passed away after being involved in a car accident on Wednesday evening. We are deeply grieved to be able to share the news of her loss with you.

A Beloved Member of Our Community

During this time of unspeakable loss, we want her family, loved ones, and the community to know that we are thinking of them and sending our condolences. Ali was a regular participant at our club meetings, always greeting us with a warm smile and good words.

Her family farm is the site of our newest winter event, the Doris Lovrine Memorial Sled Dog Race in Gleason, Wisconsin. The race is in memory of Doris Lovrine, who was a musher. Our group will miss Ali, and in her honour, we would like to show her family and friends that we are here for them at this trying time. Her passing will leave a hole in our hearts.

Supporting Ali’s Family

The wake and funeral for Alissa have been provisionally arranged to take place at the Gleason Lions Club on the 19th of May. We are writing to respectfully beg that our community show their support for her family by making a donation in her honour.

Those who are going through a difficult time might receive solace and peace from even the most insignificant acts of compassion. Please take into consideration making a donation to a gift fund that has been established for Alissa’s family. Each and every donation, irrespective of its size, will be gratefully received and appreciated.

Standing in Solidarity

Let us show her family that they are not alone in their time of grief and that the sled dog community is with them in their time of need by showing that we stand in solidarity with them. If you do decide to make a donation, we kindly ask that you do so by Thursday, May 18th at the latest.

Alissa’s passing is a tragic loss for our community, but we can come together to support her family and honour her memory. Thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time.

