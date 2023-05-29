Dead – Death – Obituary News : All About the Death of Lascelles Chin: Cause and Age

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lascelles Chin, a Jamaican business tycoon, passed away in May 2023 at the age of 86. He was the founder and executive chairman of LASCO-affiliated companies, which made him a well-known name in the business world. Chin started his business in 1956 and became the biggest spice seller on the island by importing black pepper from Asian countries and peas from Portugal and the United States.

Chin’s net worth has been a topic of discussion since his death, with many assuming numbers about his fortune. However, the exact figure of his net worth is not known. In 2018, his company completed a profit of $254 million on sales of $1.6 billion, which reflects his success as a businessman.

Chin’s death was caused by natural causes, and he was survived by his family. He was a distinguished business leader and a visionary who contributed significantly to good causes. His death was a loss to the Jamaican business community and the country as a whole.

Despite the lack of information on his net worth, Chin’s legacy as a successful businessman is evident through his company’s profits and his contributions to the business world. He will be remembered for his hard work, determination, and philanthropy.

In conclusion, Lascelles Chin was a remarkable figure in the business world who left a lasting impact on his community and country. While his net worth remains unknown, his success as a businessman is evident through his company’s profits and his contributions to the industry. His death was a loss to many, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

