Dead – Death – Obituary News : Alleged murder-suicide of Taiwanese student in Hungary

Taiwanese Student Murdered in Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has confirmed that a Taiwanese female student surnamed Chen was murdered in Hungary earlier this month. The 20-something Chen was identified as a fourth-year medical student from Taiwan who was studying at the University of Szeged. She was one of the two bodies found by police on May 13 on the ground floor of a two-story apartment building in Szeged. Reports suggest that she was killed by her Hungarian boyfriend in an alleged murder-suicide.

MOFA Confirms Identity of Chen

MOFA spokesman Jeff Liu has said that Taiwan’s representative office in Hungary has confirmed the identity of Chen after contacting local police upon learning that the student found dead on May 13 could be a Taiwanese national. The office later informed Chen’s parents in Taiwan and booked flights for them to get to Vienna Airport on May 16. Accompanied by office officials, Chen’s parents visited the Szeged police station on May 16 and 17 to be briefed on the latest in the ongoing investigations of their daughter’s murder.

Chen’s Parents Return to Taiwan with Her Body

Chen’s body has since being sent back to Taiwan, and her parents flew back to Taiwan on May 26, Liu said, but he did not specify if the body was on the same flight taken by Chen’s parents. Liu did not provide any other details related to the case.

Reports Suggest Murder-Suicide

Reports suggest that Chen’s Hungarian boyfriend shot her with his father’s hunting rifle before killing himself with the same weapon. The boyfriend may have worked at an IT company and was fired days before the murder-suicide.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Chen has shocked the Taiwanese community. MOFA has expressed its condolences to the family of Chen and has vowed to provide them with all necessary assistance. The ministry has also urged Taiwanese nationals studying or working abroad to take precautions to ensure their safety. The case is a reminder that while studying or working abroad can be a great opportunity, it is important to be aware of the risks and to take steps to stay safe.

