Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ally Lotti Dispels Juice WRLD Overdose Rumors

Alicia L. Leon, popularly known as Ally Lotti, gained fame as a model and Instagram influencer after her relationship with rapper Juice WRLD became public. Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died in 2019 from an opioid overdose, leaving Ally devastated. She continued to post pictures of the two of them together after his death, and even appeared in a documentary about his life and death, which was screened by HBO.

However, Ally recently claimed to have more information about Juice WRLD’s death than she had previously revealed. In an Instagram live session, she said that she wanted to reveal the information but that no one believed her. She also said that something had happened the day before Juice WRLD’s death and that she had yet to talk about it because she wanted to ensure her safety.

Ally Lotti’s claims went viral, with netizens taking to Twitter to condemn her actions. They accused her of insulting their favorite musician and demeaning herself. Despite the backlash, Ally persisted, claiming that Juice WRLD’s death was a hoax. She said that anyone who claimed that he had died of a drug overdose was lying, and that she knew more about the situation.

Ally’s claims have caused a stir in the entertainment world, with many people questioning her motives. Some have accused her of seeking attention, while others have speculated that she may be trying to cash in on Juice WRLD’s fame. However, Ally has remained resolute, insisting that she has more information about Juice WRLD’s death than she has previously revealed.

One of Ally’s claims is that Juice WRLD did not die of a drug overdose, but that foul play was involved. She has also claimed that Lil Bibby’s co-owned label, Grade A Productions, was involved in Juice WRLD’s death. However, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that his death was caused by an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Despite the findings of the Medical Examiner’s Office, Ally has said that she will take the matter to court. She claims to have more information about what happened the day before and on the day of Juice WRLD’s death, but has not yet revealed any details. She has also said that she is isolating herself from everyone because she knows what would happen if people found out what happened the day before his death.

Ally Lotti’s claims have raised many questions about Juice WRLD’s death, and have sparked a heated debate among his fans and the entertainment industry. While some people believe that she has information that could shed light on his death, others are skeptical of her claims. Regardless of the outcome, Juice WRLD’s death remains a tragic loss for his fans and the music industry as a whole.

