Alykhan Jiwa Obituary: Remembering His Contributions to the Edmonton Resistance

The Edmonton Resistance recently lost a valuable member, Alykhan (Al) Jiwa, who passed away after a long battle with cancer. Al was a prominent figure in the Edmonton officiating scene, and his presence and contributions were highly valued by the Edmonton Resistance. In this obituary, we remember his life, his impact on the Edmonton Resistance, and express our condolences to his family.

Remembering Al Jiwa

Al Jiwa was a well-known and respected member of the Edmonton officiating community. He had been involved in the sport for many years and was an experienced official. His passion for the game and his willingness to help others made him a valuable asset to the Edmonton Resistance.

Al was known for his dedication and commitment to his work. He was always willing to go the extra mile and was never afraid to take on new challenges. His positive attitude and friendly demeanor made him a joy to work with, and he was loved and respected by all who knew him.

Unfortunately, Al’s life was cut short due to his battle with cancer. His passing has left a void in the Edmonton officiating community, and he will be greatly missed.

Al’s Contributions to the Edmonton Resistance

Al Jiwa’s contributions to the Edmonton Resistance were significant. In particular, his presence during the Orange vs. White games that were played during Spring Fling was highly appreciated by the team. The Edmonton Resistance considered him a valuable asset during those games, and his presence had a positive impact on their operations.

Al’s involvement in the white games, in particular, was crucial to the Edmonton Resistance. They put a significant amount of importance on his involvement, and his absence will be felt deeply.

The Edmonton Resistance would like to thank Al for his dedication and commitment to the team. They urge him to graciously accept their thanks on their behalf, and they appreciate everything he did for the team.

Condolences to Al’s Family

Since the first time we met them, the members of Al’s family have been in the forefront of our daily thoughts and prayers, and this includes today as well as every other day. We will continue to keep them in this position for as long as we live.

We understand that losing a loved one is never easy, and we offer our deepest condolences to Al’s family during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort and solace in knowing that Al’s contributions and impact on the Edmonton Resistance will never be forgotten.

Final Thoughts

Al Jiwa will be remembered for his dedication, commitment, and love for the game. His contributions to the Edmonton Resistance were significant, and his presence will be deeply missed.

We offer our final goodbyes to Al and express our condolences to his family. We hope they find peace and comfort during this difficult time, and we will continue to remember Al’s legacy and contributions to the Edmonton officiating community.

