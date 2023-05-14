Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Amanda Blake’s Death, Last Photo, Net Worth, Family”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Amanda Blake was an American actress who was born on February 20, 1929, in Buffalo, New York. She was best known for her role as Miss Kitty Russell in the television series Gunsmoke, which aired from 1955 to 1975. Blake grew up in Buffalo with her parents, Louis Puckett and Jesse Neill. However, information about her siblings is unknown.

Blake’s physical stats, including her height and weight, are unknown. She had blue eyes and ginger hair, and her shoe size is also unknown. It is not clear which school or college she attended, or her academic level.

Regarding Blake’s personal life, she was married to Mark Spaeth, an investment banker, from 1984 until his death in 1985. Before that, she was married to Frank Gilbert from 1967 to 1982. Blake did not have any children.

At the time of her death, Blake’s net worth was estimated to be around $500,000. However, information about her car collection and wages are unknown. Blake was active on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

On August 16, 1989, Blake died of liver failure from viral hepatitis at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, California. After her death, it was widely reported in the mass media that Blake’s doctor had announced that she had died of AIDS. However, this was later found to be false information.

In conclusion, Amanda Blake was a talented actress who made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. Her role as Miss Kitty Russell in Gunsmoke remains one of her most iconic performances. While her personal life was marked by multiple marriages and a lack of children, Blake’s legacy lives on through her work.

