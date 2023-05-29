Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ameen Sayani’s Demise: Is it True?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ameen Sayani: The Iconic Radio Announcer

The news of Ameen Sayani’s passing has been circulating over the internet, leaving his dedicated audience concerned about his well-being. Sayani, a highly acclaimed former radio announcer from India, holds an esteemed position in the hearts of millions across the Indian Subcontinent.

From Binaca Geetmala to All India Radio

Sayani’s remarkable journey to fame began when he captivated audiences with his captivating radio show, Binaca Geetmala, aired on Radio Ceylon. Even today, Sayani’s distinctive style and captivating voice inspire countless imitations.

Sayani’s entry into the world of broadcasting was facilitated by his brother, Hamid Sayani, who introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Over ten years, he actively participated in English programs, contributing to the station’s success. His efforts played a pivotal role in popularizing All India Radio in India.

Aside from his radio career, Sayani also appeared in films such as Teen Devian, Bhoot Bungla, Boxer, and Qatl, where he portrayed the role of an announcer in various events.

Has Ameen Sayani Passed Away, Death News Real Or Hoax?

The news of the legendary radio announcer Sayani’s demise has been making rounds on social media platforms. While social media has become a significant source of news and information, it has unfortunately turned into a place where disgusting death rumors spread.

Recently, unfounded rumors regarding the passing of the renowned radio announcer began circulating across the internet. The shocking news surprised everyone, leading fans and admirers to express their condolences and pay heartfelt tributes to the beloved broadcaster.

However, it is essential to clarify that announcer Sayani, at the age of 90, is still very much alive. Regrettably, he has become a victim of baseless rumors and misconceptions surrounding his demise. These death rumors are hoaxes spread by people who want to cause confusion and distress. Before taking news from social media, it’s essential to be careful and check it with reputable sources.

Sayani continues to be an iconic figure in the world of radio, and his contributions to the industry remain invaluable.

Ameen Sayani Family

Ameen, a prominent figure in the world of broadcasting, was born on December 21, 1932, in Bombay, India. At the impressive age of 90, he continues inspiring and captivating audiences with his specific voice and charismatic presence.

Sayani’s parents are father, late Jan Mohamed Sayani and mother, late Kulsum Sayani. During his early years, he actively supported his mother, Kulsum Sayani, in publishing and distributing a fortnightly journal to educate illiterate individuals. This noble initiative was carried out under the guidance of none other than Mahatma Gandhi himself. Kulsum Sayani’s tireless commitment to fighting social injustices and involvement in the Indian National Movement left a lasting impression on him.

In 1917, Kulsum, accompanied by her father, had the privilege of meeting Mahatma Gandhi. This meeting gave her great respect and love for Gandhi’s ideas, which she stayed true to until her death on May 27, 1987.

Sayani’s wife, Rama Muttu, has also sadly departed, leaving behind cherished memories. Within the family, he has a son named Rajil Sayani and a brother named Hamid Sayani.

Ameen Sayani Health Update

There is no news regarding the illness of the radio announcer, suggesting that he remains healthy and in good spirits even at the age of 90.

Sayani is known for his work in audio features, such as tapes, LPs, and CDs. He is currently working with Saregama India Ltd. on a unique project. He is producing a retrospective collection of his iconic radio show, Geetmala, which is being released on CDs under the series titled “GEETMALA KI CHHAON MEIN.”

With 40 volumes already produced and made available in packs of five CDs each, this series has garnered appreciation both in India and internationally. He has been instrumental in exporting Indian radio shows and commercials since 1976. His work has reached listeners in the USA, Canada, England, UAE, Swaziland, Mauritius, South Africa, Fiji, and New Zealand.

He has been praised with numerous awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career. Notably, he received the Living Legend Award in 2006 from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry in conjunction with the India Radio Forum.

