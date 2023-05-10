Dead – Death – Obituary News : American Graphic Artist Frank Kozik dies at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Art of Frank Kozik

Frank Kozik was born on January 9, 1962, in Madrid, Spain, and passed away on May 7, 2023. He was an American graphic artist, best known for his posters for alternative rock bands. Kozik worked with some of the biggest names in rock, including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Melvins, The Offspring, Butthole Surfers, and Helmet.

Man’s Ruin Records and Other Ventures

Kozik was not only a graphic artist but also an entrepreneur. He previously ran a media company and record label called Man’s Ruin Records, which was based in San Francisco. The label was known for releasing music by stoner rock and alternative metal bands. Kozik also published several books, including Man’s Ruin: Frank Kozik’s Posters and Art and Desperate Measures Empty Pleasures.

Rock Poster Art

Kozik has been described as “one of rock’s finest poster artists” and has been interviewed by Rolling Stone magazine. His work was often characterized by its bold, colorful designs, and dark humor. His posters were highly sought after by collectors and fans alike, and many of them have become iconic images of the alternative rock era.

Kidrobot and Designer Toys

Kozik was also a pioneer in the designer toy movement. He created a line of vinyl toys called Smorkin’ Labbit, which became hugely popular with collectors. He later became the creative director of Kidrobot, a company that produces collectible art toys and apparel. Kozik’s designs for Kidrobot have included limited edition figurines, clothing, and other collectibles.

The Stuckist Art Movement

In addition to his work in graphic design and toy design, Kozik was also a member of the Stuckist art movement. Stuckism is a British art movement that was founded in 1999 by a group of artists who rejected the conceptual art of the time. The movement emphasizes the importance of painting and other traditional forms of art and seeks to create a new, more accessible art that is free from the elitism of the contemporary art world.

Legacy

Frank Kozik’s work has had a significant impact on the world of art and music. His posters for alternative rock bands helped to define the look of the era, and his designs for vinyl toys have inspired a whole generation of collectors and artists. Kozik’s legacy will live on through his art, which continues to inspire and fascinate people all over the world.

Although Kozik passed away in 2023, his art and influence continue to be felt in the world of graphic design, toy design, and popular culture.

News Source : MRandom News

Source Link :Frank Kozik dead and obituary, American graphic artist cause of death/