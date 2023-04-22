Dead – Death – Obituary News : American white supremacist and KKK leader Thomas Robb dies at 77

Thomas Robb, a leader of the American white supremacist and KKK movement, passed away at the age of 77. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Who was Thomas Robb?

Thomas Robb, a prominent figure in the white nationalist movement and leader of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, passed away on April 20th, 2023, at the age of 77. Robb was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1946, and was raised in Tucson, Arizona. He became involved with various far-right groups during his teenage years and was drawn to white supremacist ideology at a young age. In the early 1980s, Robb became the national director of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and moved to Arkansas to lead the group.

Under Robb’s leadership, the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan organized rallies, protests, and other events across the United States, promoting white separatism and protecting the interests of white Americans. Despite his extreme views, Robb faced controversy within the white supremacist movement in the late 1980s, as he was accused of embezzling funds from the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and temporarily forced out of the organization. Later, he was reinstated as the group’s leader after a power struggle with rival factions.

How Did Thomas Robb Die?

Robb, who was a preacher for the Christian Identity movement and a member of the Ku Klux Klan, unexpectedly passed away on April 20th, 2023. There were conflicting reports regarding the circumstances of his passing. Some sources suggested that Robb died of natural causes in his home in Harrison, Arkansas. However, official confirmation has not been received.

Netizens’ Reacting to Thomas Robb’s Death

Robb’s death has been met with mixed reactions from both the white supremacist movement and the wider community. Some of his followers expressed shock and sadness at his passing, while others used the opportunity to reiterate their commitment to white nationalist ideology.

The death of Thomas Robb represents a significant moment in the ongoing struggle against white supremacist ideology in the United States. While his departure may bring some support to those who were wronged by his discourse of hatred, it is crucial to continue to be vigilant against the threat of racism and bigotry. By working together to promote tolerance, understanding, and respect, we can build a better, more inclusive society.

