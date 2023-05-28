Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ames Brothers Singer Passes Away at 95

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ed Ames, Youngest Member of the Ames Brothers, Dies at 95

Ed Ames, the last surviving member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, passed away on May 21 at the age of 95. His wife, Jeanne Ames, confirmed that he had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Although best known for his role as Mingo in the 1960s TV series Daniel Boone, Ames also appeared in guest roles on other TV series such as Murder, She Wrote and In the Heat of the Night, and toured frequently in musicals. He was part of the Ames Brothers, a quartet that had a unique tone of basses and baritones, not tenors. Their recordings of “Rag Mop,” “Sentimental Me” and “Undecided” became big hits, and they launched a busy career appearing on TV variety shows, recording 40 albums and playing in night clubs and auditoriums across the country. By the end of the 1950s, rock ‘n’ roll had overtaken the pop charts and singing quartets were on the decline.

The End of the Ames Brothers

The Ameses, who were earning $20,000 a week, played their last engagement at the Sahara in Las Vegas on New Year’s 1961. The constant travel and absence from their growing families had taken its toll. Ed’s decision to leave the group came when his wife called to their 3-year-old daughter: “Who is it?” The girl replied, “One of the Ames Brothers.” “That did it,” he told a reporter. “My brothers and I agreed that we had all had it and should go our separate ways.”

Transition to Acting

Ed’s efforts to establish himself as a solo singer were not immediately successful, and he turned to acting. He almost lost his house before he found a role in a production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. In the long-running musical The Fantasticks, he sang “Try to Remember,” which became one of his theme songs. He joined the traveling company of Gower Champion’s Carnival and transferred to the New York company until the show’s final performance.

In a role that presaged his future role on Daniel Boone, he then won attention as the stoic Native American in the 1963 Broadway play One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest with Kirk Douglas and Gene Wilder in the adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel.

Success in Musical Theater

Ames earned top money at Las Vegas casinos and in hotel supper clubs and toured extensively in the musicals Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific and I Do, I Do. I Do, I Do provided his biggest hit single, “My Cup Runneth Over,” a gold record winner in 1967. He had another hit in 1968 with “Who Will Answer?”

The Hatchet-Throwing Incident

During his run on Daniel Boone, Ames contributed to what was called the longest sustained burst of laughter in the history of The Tonight Show. For a 1965 episode, he was persuaded to demonstrate the hatchet-throwing skills he learned as Mingo. The silhouette of a cowboy was painted on a piece of wood, and Ames threw a hatchet at the target. It landed squarely on the cowboy’s crotch.

Early Life

Ames was born Edmund Dantes Urick in Malden, Massachusetts, the youngest of 11 children, four of whom died in childhood. Their parents were Ukrainian immigrants, and their mother taught the children to read Shakespeare and to appreciate music they heard every Saturday on the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts. The four youngest boys began singing at local events as the Urick Brothers. Ed was still in high school when they moved to nightclubs, but as a husky six-footer with a deep voice, he was able to pass for 21. In New York, comedy writer Abe Burrows advised a name change because Urick was hard to remember. Ames was the brothers’ choice.

The Legacy of the Ames Brothers

After the four brothers split up, the other brothers also continued performing and recording, but gained less notice than Ed. Vic died in 1978, Gene in 1997 and Joe in December 2007. Ed and his first wife, Sara Cacheiro, had three children: Sonja, Ronald and Linda. The couple divorced in 1978, and in 1998 he married Jeanne Arnold.

Although the era of singing quartets may have passed, the legacy of the Ames Brothers lives on through their recordings and television appearances, and Ed Ames’ contributions to musical theater and acting.

