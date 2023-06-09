Dead – Death – Obituary News : Amie Harwick’s Death: Cause & Scene Photos

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Amie Harwick Cause of Death & Death Scene Pictures

The death of Dr. Amie Harwick has shocked the world, and the cause of her death has now been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. Harwick, a famous sex and family therapist, died on Saturday after being allegedly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse. The report reveals that she died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso, along with evidence of manual strangulation, and her death has been classified as a homicide.

Cause of Death of Amie Harwick

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office, Harwick, 38, died of blunt force injuries to his head and torso on Saturday. The report also claims that there is “evidence of manual strangulation.” The case has been classified as a homicide.

Police said her injuries were consistent with a fall; Her body was discovered near her home in the Hollywood Hills, below a three-story balcony. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested by Los Angeles police on suspicion of murder on Saturday. His bond was set at $2 million. Harwick had a restraining order against Pursehouse before.

Harwick was, for a time, engaged to Price is Right presenter Drew Carey. “I hope you are lucky enough to have someone in your life who loves you as much as she does,” Carey said on Twitter.

Amie Harwick Death Scene

Police were called to Harwick’s home in Los Angeles shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a “screaming woman.” When they arrived at the scene, they met Harwick’s roommate outside the building, as he had fled to try to get help, and he informed them that Harwick was being assaulted inside.

According to police, Harwick was found unconscious at the scene after apparently falling from a third-floor balcony and died in hospital. Police said there was evidence of the victim breaking into the home as well as signs of a struggle inside.

Her roommate said he narrowly escaped the apartment by jumping off the wall to run for help. A candle for Harwick was placed outside the house in LA in her memory.

Conclusion

The death of Amie Harwick is a tragic loss, and the details surrounding her death are disturbing. Her alleged murder by her ex-boyfriend serves as a reminder of the dangers of domestic violence, and the need for society to take this issue seriously. Our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Amie Harwick murder” “Amie Harwick strangulation” “Amie Harwick death investigation” “Amie Harwick crime scene photos” “Amie Harwick ex-boyfriend arrest”

News Source : Vo Thi Sau Secondary School

Source Link :Amie Harwick Cause of Death & Death Scene Photos/