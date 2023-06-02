Dead – Death – Obituary News : Amitai Etzioni, Advocate of Community, Passes at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Amitai Etzioni, the Champion of Communitarianism

Amitai Etzioni, an American Israeli sociologist, passed away on May 31, 2021, at the age of 94. He was a senior policy adviser to the Carter White House, a professor at George Washington University, and a prominent proponent of communitarianism, a philosophy that emphasizes the importance of community and social responsibility.

Born Werner Falk on January 4, 1929, in Cologne, Germany, Etzioni was a German-born Jew who fled the Holocaust and fought for Israeli independence before launching his academic career in the United States. He became a wide-ranging intellectual with a soft voice that belied his bustling energy and wrote hundreds of academic papers and more than 30 books on various topics, including foreign affairs, sexual ethics, organizational theory, nuclear proliferation, privacy, morality, and the costs of the space race.

However, unlike many of his peers, Etzioni sought to connect his research and findings to policymaking, seeking to bring sociology “out of the Ivory Tower” and “into the real world.” He wrote guest essays for publications such as The Washington Post and New York Times, gave frequent television and radio interviews, and worked at the Brookings Institution as a guest scholar before joining the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 as an adviser.

Etzioni rose to scholarly prominence with his book “The Active Society” (1968), a 700-page study of social change that examined the role that individual action, power, and consensus play in shaping history. However, he became best known as the chief spokesman for communitarianism, a centrist philosophy that earned him an audience in the 1990s with leaders such as President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

As formulated by Etzioni, the philosophy was somewhere between the political left and right, combining a liberal emphasis on social justice with a conservative belief in personal responsibility. It aimed to maintain and repair society and its institutions, just as environmentalism sought to safeguard the natural world.

“We are not simply individual citizens or economic creatures who have self-interests,” he told The Washington Post in 2004. “We have not just rights but also obligations to our family and country and even the global community.”

Etzioni founded a nonprofit organization, started an academic journal, and directed the Institute for Communitarian Policy Studies at George Washington University, where he was a faculty member starting in 1980, to promote the movement. He also organized Capitol Hill teach-ins that drew senators including Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-N.Y.) and Al Gore (D-Tenn.).

Some critics worried that communitarianism threatened to erode civil liberties and saw traces of authoritarianism in the philosophy’s emphasis on traditional values and moral education. Etzioni insisted that his movement was far different from conservative factions like Moral Majority, which he considered “morally obnoxious.”

“The right-wing thinks that authoritarian schools with dress codes and ‘Don’t ask any questions of the teacher’ and ‘Salute’ are the way to bring up upright human beings,” he told The Post in 1982. “And in my judgment, that gives you people who obey as long as the policeman hovers over them. Then the moment he turns away, they return to their impulses.”

Etzioni is survived by his wife, Patricia Kellogg, two sons from his first marriage, Ethan of Tel Aviv and Oren of Seattle; two sons from his second, David of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Benjamin of Chandler, Ariz.; two stepchildren, Cliff Kellogg of Washington and Tamara Kellogg of Cambridge, Mass.; and 13 grandchildren. Another son from his second marriage, Michael, died in his sleep in 2006 at the age of 38.

In the end, Amitai Etzioni will be remembered as a champion of communitarianism who sought to promote social responsibility and community values. His ideas will continue to inspire scholars, policymakers, and advocates for years to come, and his legacy will be felt in the ongoing efforts to build more just, sustainable, and compassionate societies.

