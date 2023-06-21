Dead – Death – Obituary News : Amul’s ‘Utterly Butterly’ Creator Sylvester daCunha Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sylvester daCunha Passes Away

Sylvester daCunha, who created the iconic Amul’s ‘utterly butterly’ girl campaign in the year 1966, passed away on Tuesday. The doyen of Indian advertising industry was in his 80s. He is survived by his wife Nisha, their son and advertising master Rahul daCunha.

A Pioneer in Indian Advertising Industry

Sylvester daCunha was a pioneer in the Indian advertising industry. He was one of the founding members of the popular advertising agency ASP (Advertising Standards Promotions). ASP was responsible for creating numerous memorable campaigns for brands like Amul, Liril, and Surf Excel, to name a few.

His most notable contribution to the industry was the Amul girl campaign. The campaign featured a young girl dressed in a polka-dotted dress with a wide smile, holding a packet of butter. The tagline ‘utterly butterly delicious’ became synonymous with the brand.

Impact of Amul Girl Campaign

The Amul girl campaign was a game-changer in the Indian advertising industry. It was the first time that a brand had used a mascot instead of a celebrity to endorse their product. The campaign was a huge success and has been running for over 50 years now.

The Amul girl is not just a mascot for the brand, but she is also a cultural icon. The campaign has been used to comment on various social and political issues over the years. The Amul girl has been used to comment on everything from the Mumbai floods to the Indian Premier League.

Awards and Recognition

Sylvester daCunha’s contribution to the Indian advertising industry has been widely recognized. He was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, in 2001. He was also inducted into the Advertising Club Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Amul girl campaign has won numerous awards over the years. It has won the Guinness World Record for the longest-running campaign in the world. The campaign has also won several Cannes Lions awards, which are considered to be the Oscars of the advertising industry.

Legacy of Sylvester daCunha

Sylvester daCunha’s legacy in the Indian advertising industry is unmatched. He was a true visionary who created campaigns that were not just memorable but also had a lasting impact on the culture. His contribution to the Amul girl campaign will always be remembered as one of the greatest moments in the Indian advertising industry.

His son Rahul daCunha, who is also a renowned advertising professional, said in a statement, “My father leaves behind a great legacy; his contribution to the advertising industry is unmatched. He will always be remembered as a true visionary who created campaigns that were not just memorable but also had a lasting impact on the culture.”

Conclusion

Sylvester daCunha’s passing is a great loss to the Indian advertising industry. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of advertising professionals. The Amul girl campaign will always be a testament to his creativity and vision.

News Source : ET Now Digital

Source Link :Sylvester daCunha, Creator Of Amul’s ‘Utterly Butterly’ Girl Campaign, Passes Away – Details/