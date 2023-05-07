Dead – Death – Obituary News : Amy Silverstein’s Demise: What Caused Her Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

People Mourn the Passing of Amy Silverstein: Author, Attorney, and Speaker

Amy Silverstein was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many people as an author, lawyer, and speaker. At just 24 years old, she was diagnosed with a failing heart, and underwent a life-saving transplant surgery when she was 25. Her donor heart gave her almost three decades of life, despite a post-transplant life expectancy of only ten years at most.

Amy’s Life and Career

Amy went on to earn her law degree from NYU School of Law after a kidney transplant, and practiced corporate law before pursuing her passion for writing. She found great love in her husband Scott, with whom she joyfully welcomed a child. Her debut book, Sick Girl, was released in 2007, chronicling her experiences as a heart transplant recipient.

Amy’s Second Transplant and the Importance of Support

In 2014, Amy underwent a second life-saving heart transplant at the age of 50, and attributed her survival to a group of nine friends who supported her through the difficult process. These friends ensured she never felt alone, even creating a spreadsheet calendar to schedule their time in the hospital.

Amy Silverstein Death and Obituary

Amy Silverstein passed away on May 7, 2023, at the age of 59. The reason for her death has not been made public. The news of her passing shocked her many fans and those who knew her personally. Amy’s new memoir, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, explores the importance of support and the role her friends played in her life.

Amy’s Legacy and Contributions to Patient Advocacy

Amy was a passionate advocate for women’s health and resilience, patient-centric practices in medicine, and the benefits of bringing oneself to every medical visit. She published medical literature articles and served on various transplant and medical organizations, including the United Network for Organ Sharing Executive Board and the American Society of Transplantation.

Amy’s donor heart passed away almost 26 years after her transplant due to vasculopathy, a condition affecting many long-lasting transplanted hearts. Her experiences and advocacy have left a lasting impact on the medical community and those who have been touched by her story.

Conclusion

Amy Silverstein was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many people through her writing, advocacy, and personal experiences. Her legacy will live on as a reminder of the importance of support and resilience in difficult times.

