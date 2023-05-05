Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ananya: 20-Year-Old Chandigarh Student’s Tragic Death by Falling off Building

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes MCM DAV College in Chandigarh: BA Student Falls to Her Death

The city of Chandigarh is reeling from the shock of a tragic incident that occurred on May 3, 2023. A 20-year-old BA student, Ananya, fell to her death from the second floor of the Arts Block at MCM DAV College. The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised questions and concerns from the public, and this article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the situation.

Who was Ananya?

Ananya was a sophomore at MCM DAV College, pursuing a BA degree. She lived with her family in Customs Colony, Sector 37 in Chandigarh. On the day of the incident, she was scheduled to take a Punjabi exam at 2 p.m. Ananya was only 20 years old at the time of her death.

The Incident

According to initial reports, Ananya may have fallen from the second floor of the Arts Block at MCM DAV College. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on May 3, 2023. After the fall, the college staff immediately rushed Ananya to the PGIMER medical facility, but she was unable to be revived due to her fatal injuries and passed away.

The police have conducted a preliminary investigation and stated that Ananya went to the second floor’s toilet of the Arts Block before falling. The investigators have not yet located a suicide note. The inquest is ongoing, and no injustice has been found at this point.

College’s Response

The principal of MCM DAV College, Nisha Bhargava, stated that the staff informed her around 12:30 p.m. on the day of the incident. She further said that “the student was in a wheelchair when I got there. Our in-house doctors were administering first aid to her because her nose was bleeding. We rushed her to PGIMER in a private vehicle after I called the police. The specialists made an honest effort, yet she didn’t get by, tragically.”

There have been conflicting reports about the circumstances surrounding Ananya’s fall. Some students claim that she fell down the stairs, while others say that the terrace’s entrance door was locked. It was later discovered that Ananya had arrived at the college two hours before her evening exam when her bag and ID card were discovered.

Investigation

The police have begun an inquest and checked Ananya’s messages and phone calls. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at MCM DAV College has left the city of Chandigarh in shock. Ananya’s untimely death has raised many questions and concerns from the public. The investigation is ongoing, and we hope that the authorities can provide answers and closure to Ananya’s family and friends.

