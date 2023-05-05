Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ananya: 20-Year-Old Chandigarh Student’s Tragic End

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident at MCM DAV College in Chandigarh

Today we are going to share some very bad news. In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace.

Who was Ananya?

Talking about the victim, Ananya was 20 years of age and was a sophomore at MCM DAV College located in Sector 36 in Chandigarh. She was a BA student.

Reports have suggested that the second-year BA student passed away after falling off the second floor of the Arts Block of the campus. More about the victim, she was a resident of Customs Colony, Sec 37, Chandigarh where she was living with her family. Reportedly, the fatal incident happened around 12:30 on Wednesday.

After conducting the preliminary investigation the police described that the 20-year-old student went to the second floor’s toilet of the arts block and later she was seen fell off from there. However, the student was immediately taken to PGIMER medical facility by the college staff but sadly could not be revived she could not hold the pressure of the fatal injuries and passed away.

Police further added that the student died after two hours before her Punjabi exam scheduled at 2 pm. An investigation is under process, no foul play has been found yet. As of yet, no suicide note has been recovered by the investigators.

The officers have started inquest proceedings and checking the victim’s phone calls and messages. Nisha Bhargava who is the principal of MCM DAV College said, “The staff informed me around 12.30 pm. When I reached the spot, the student was in a wheelchair. Her nose was bleeding and our in-house doctors were giving her first aid. I called the police and we rushed her to PGIMER in a private vehicle. The doctors tried their best, but unfortunately, she didn’t survive.” She further added, “According to some students, she tumbled down the stairs. The door leading to the terrace was locked. Later, upon discovering her bag and ID card, it was found that she had arrived at the college two hours before her evening exam.”

Stay tuned to Dekh news for more details and updates.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Who was Ananya? MCM Dav College Suicide Victim 20-year-old BA Chandigarh Student Falls Off Building/