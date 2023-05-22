Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andre Hilliar’s Mysterious Mountain Biking Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mountain Biker Andre Hilliar Dies in Tragic Accident

We feel sad to share that a Mountain Biker is no more between us. As per reports, he was a Mountain Biker who recently died. This news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention. People have many quarries regarding this news.

Who was Andre Hilliar?

According to the sources, mountain biker Andre Hilliar recently passed away. As per reports, he was a well-known mountain biker. He was also known as the King of the Mountain. He died in a tragic accident. He was born in 1966. The whole Whangamata Mountain Bike community is coming to support his family financially. His wife’s name is Angela. He has four children named Amber, Josh, Sam, and Sophie. This is a very big loss for his family. The biker’s absence is always missed.

What Happened to Andre Hilliar?

Further, people are also searching for his cause of death. If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that his cause of death is still unknown. The Community has not shared the cause of death of the mountain Biker. Maybe his family wants privacy during their difficult time. The rumor is coming that maybe he died in a bike accident. His loving place was Whanganat Mountain Bike Park. He had a deep connection with this park. He did many bike riding in this Mountain park.

Tributes and Condolences

As per reports, service will be held at 12pm Wednesday 24th May. The service will take place at Whangamata Golf Club. He was a very charming person. He even gave a speech to the new bikers on the ” Sunday Funday rides”. This is a very unexpected death of Andres. The park community shared condolence to his family. His bond was very strong with the Biking community. His unmemorable memories are never forgotten. He was very passionate about mountain Biking. People are paying tribute to the late Biker. This is a very difficult time for his family. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news will update you on the same site.

Andre Hilliar Death Mountain Biker Death Andre Hilliar Obituary Mountain Biking Accident Andre Hilliar Cause of Death

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :What Happened to Andre Hilliar? How Did The Mountain Biker Die? Obituary/