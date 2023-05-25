Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andrew Tate Condemns Fake News Account for Spreading False Death Rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andrew Tate Addresses Fake Death Rumors on Twitter

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer, has become the victim of a fake news website spreading rumors of his death. The parody news account, Sus News, posted on Twitter that Tate tragically passed away during a fight with famous American YouTuber James Charles. Tate, however, did not take kindly to the jokes and expressed his disdain for the negativity being spread on social media. In a Twitter post, he stated that he did not find jokes about his death funny, especially with enemies like his. He also warned people to be careful about the negativity they put into the universe as it sticks to anyone who spreads it.

It remains unclear why the parody news account used James Charles’ name along with Tate’s. Charles is a makeup artist and beauty YouTuber with over 23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and more than 21 million followers on his Instagram account. The parody news account claimed that Tate was found lying on the floor with makeup, but it is unclear whether this was intended to be a joke or not.

Andrew Tate’s House Arrest Extended by 30 Days

Andrew Tate’s and his brother Tristan Tate’s house arrest has been extended by another 30 days. The former kickboxer took to social media to express his frustration, stating that he has not been free for a single day this year despite not being charged with any crime. Police are guarding his house, and if he leaves, they return him to the dungeon. Tate’s house arrest has been ongoing for three months, and he was not told why it was extended.

Piers Morgan Expresses Disdain for Romanian Authorities

British television personality Piers Morgan has expressed his disdain for the Romanian authorities over Andrew Tate’s ongoing house arrest. Morgan, who challenges the Tate brothers’ controversial takes on his show, stated that the authorities must either charge them with crimes if they have actual evidence or release them. Morgan has been critical of the Tate brothers in the past, and this latest development has only added fuel to the fire.

Conclusion

Andrew Tate has once again made headlines, this time for being the target of fake news about his death. He expressed his disdain for the negativity being spread on social media and warned people about the consequences of spreading negative energy. Tate’s house arrest has also been extended by another 30 days, and Piers Morgan has expressed his frustration with the Romanian authorities. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen what will happen next.

Andrew Tate death hoax Parody news account Online rumors and hoaxes Social media misinformation Celebrity defamation

News Source : TheRecentTimes

Source Link :Andrew Tate Slams Parody News Account for Spreading ‘death Hoax’ About Him/