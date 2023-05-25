Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andrew Tate criticizes Twitter parody account for ‘death hoax’, internet amused

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Kickboxer Andrew Tate: An Online Controversy

Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer who has been in the news for various reasons. He is a controversial social media influencer whose opinions and feuds have divided netizens into two groups. While one group supports him, the other rejects his claims. Tate’s statements frequently make headlines, and he recently made news for a Twitter joke that targeted him. In addition, there were reports that Tate had lung cancer while he was an inmate in a jail in Romania, which turned out to be false.

The Twitter Joke

Tate was the target of a Twitter joke by a spoof news account called Sus News. The account tweeted that Tate had been killed in a conflict with James Charles, a famous American YouTuber and makeup artist. The parody news account claimed that Tate was found with makeup on, but it is unclear why Sus News used Charles name in connection with it.

Tate responded to the tweet, expressing his outrage at the joke and cautioning people about the dangers of negativity. He tweeted, “I don’t think jokes about my death are very funny. Especially with enemies like mine. You should be careful of the negativity you put into the universe, negativity sticks to anybody who spreads it.”

The Truth About Tate’s Cancer

Last year, Tate and his brother Tristan were taken into custody on allegations of money laundering and human trafficking. Tate was an inmate in a jail in Romania, and during that time, there were reports that he had lung cancer. However, it turned out to be false. Despite Tate’s suffering while he was inside, he did not have cancer. His management spoke about the issue on social media as well. It was discovered that the 36-year-old had a lung infection that was curable. The brothers are presently under house arrest after being released from jail, and their problems seem to be far from over.

Controversial Opinions and Feuds

Andrew Tate is a controversial social media influencer who has been involved in a number of online disputes. His opinions on various topics, including gender roles, race relations, and mental health, have stirred controversy and backlash. Tate has also been involved in feuds with other social media influencers, including KSI and iShowSpeed. These feuds have often been characterized by insults, threats, and personal attacks.

Tate’s supporters argue that he is entitled to his opinions and that he is speaking his mind on important issues. They also point out that he has a right to defend himself against personal attacks and criticism. On the other hand, his detractors argue that his opinions are harmful and offensive, and that he is promoting hate and intolerance. They also criticize his aggressive and confrontational approach to conflict resolution.

Conclusion

Andrew Tate is a controversial figure who has been involved in a number of online disputes. While some people support him, others reject his opinions and feuds. Tate recently made headlines for a Twitter joke that targeted him and for false reports of his cancer. His opinions on various topics have stirred controversy and backlash, and his feuds with other social media influencers have often been characterized by insults and personal attacks. Regardless of one’s opinion of Tate, it is clear that he is a polarizing figure who continues to make headlines.

Andrew Tate Twitter parody news account Death hoax Social media controversy Internet humor

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :Andrew Tate slams Twitter parody news account over ‘death hoax’, Internet finds it ‘hilarious’/