Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andrew Tate labeled ‘ghost’ over reaction to death hoax joke

Andrew Tate, a controversial figure in the world of social media, has once again found himself in the midst of a controversy. This time, the former kickboxing champion has been called a “ghost” after reacting to a “death hoax joke” by a parody news network.

The post in question was tweeted by the account ‘Suspicious News’, which featured a photo of Tate with the headline “Andrew Tate found dead in Romania after fight with James Charles.” The tweet also had a subheading that joked about the supposed fight between Tate and the popular beauty YouTuber.

Tate, who is known for his misogynistic views and controversial statements, was quick to respond to the tweet. He posted a screenshot of the tweet on his own Twitter account, along with the caption “I’m a ghost now?”

Many of Tate’s followers were quick to jump to his defense, with some calling the tweet “disrespectful” and “inappropriate.” However, others were quick to point out that Tate himself has made a career out of stirring up controversy and should not be surprised when he becomes the target of jokes and criticism.

This is not the first time that Tate has found himself in hot water over his social media activity. In 2019, he was banned from Instagram for violating the platform’s community guidelines. He has also faced criticism for his comments about women, including a statement in which he claimed that “women are not equal to men.”

Despite the backlash, Tate has continued to maintain a large following on social media, with over 200,000 followers on Twitter alone. He has also launched a number of successful businesses, including a fitness program and a cryptocurrency trading platform.

While Tate’s controversial views and behavior have earned him many detractors, he has also found support among those who share his beliefs. Some have praised him for his “unapologetic” approach to life, while others have argued that he is simply misunderstood.

Regardless of one’s opinion on Tate, it is clear that he is a polarizing figure in the world of social media. As the debate over his latest controversy continues to rage on, it remains to be seen what the future holds for this controversial figure and his legion of followers.

Andrew Tate Ground News Death hoax Parody news network Ghost reaction

News Source : indy100- Independent

Source Link :Ground News – Andrew Tate called a ‘ghost’ after reacting to ‘death hoax joke’ by parody news network/