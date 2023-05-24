Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andrew Tate labeled ‘ghost’ over response to death hoax parody

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Misogynist Andrew Tate Reacts to Parody Twitter News Account Claiming His Death

Andrew Tate, a controversial figure known for his misogynistic and homophobic remarks, responded to a parody Twitter news account that claimed he had died. The account, ‘Suspicious News,’ tweeted a photo of Tate with the headline, ‘Andrew Tate found dead in Romania after fight with James Charles.’ The tweet gained thousands of likes and even led to Tate himself responding.

Tate expressed his displeasure with the joke, stating that he did not find jokes about his death funny, especially with enemies like his. He warned that spreading negativity could have repercussions, and that it could stick to anyone who spread it. This response is interesting coming from someone who has based his career on spreading hateful remarks towards minority groups.

Tate’s pushback against negativity is a hypocritical response given his history of making derogatory comments about women and the LGBTQ+ community. His comments about James Charles, a gay makeup influencer, indicate that he is still holding onto his homophobic views.

The parody Twitter account responded to Tate’s comment with a new headline that read, ‘Ghost of Andrew Tate claims James Charles didn’t kill him.’ They added, ‘bro missed the ‘parody’ in bio LOL.’ The account’s followers found the joke to be humorous, with one user stating that it made their day.

Tate’s reaction to the parody account’s tweet highlights his sensitivity towards negative comments directed at him. It also shows that he is not above blocking accounts that he disagrees with. However, his response is unlikely to deter those who oppose his views from speaking out against him.

In conclusion, Andrew Tate’s reaction to the parody Twitter account claiming his death shows his sensitivity to negative comments directed at him. It also highlights his hypocrisy in pushing back against negativity, given his history of making derogatory comments about minority groups. While his reaction may have led to some laughter and amusement among his detractors, it is unlikely to deter those who oppose his views from speaking out against him.

News Source : Catherine Shuttleworth

Source Link :Andrew Tate called a ‘ghost’ after reacting to ‘death hoax joke’ by parody news network/