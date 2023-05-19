Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke, Bassist for The Smiths, Passes at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

‘The Smiths’ Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at 59

Andy Rourke, the renowned musician and bass guitarist of The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59. He died on Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The news was confirmed by Rourke’s former bandmate Johnny Marr.

Rourke Performed on All of ‘The Smiths’ Albums

The bassist had been friends with Marr since childhood and formed The Smiths with him in 1982. He played with the band in all four of their albums: The Smiths (1984), Meat Is Murder (1985), The Queen Is Dead (1986) and Strangeways, Here We Come (1987). The band split following the release of their fourth album.

Bandmates Pay Tributes

Following the news, a number of personalities from the music world, including Rourke’s former bandmates, took to Twitter to mourn his death. Morrissey wrote, “I just hope wherever Andy has gone that he’s OK. He will never die as long as his music is heard.”

Mike Joyce wrote, “Not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met. Andy’s left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart, mate.”

Bassist Mat Osman tweeted, “Aw man. RIP Andy Rourke. A total one-off – a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away. I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along.”

Early Life and Career

Born in 1964 in Manchester, to an English mother and an Irish father, Rourke was always inclined towards music and started learning guitar at the age of seven. “I always used to get a musical instrument either for Christmas or on my birthday, so I went through plastic trumpets, saxophone, keyboard,” the musician recalled in an interview in 2016.

Collaborations and Legacy

Rourke then went on to play with Freebass, a group of bassists, including Gary “Mani” Mounfield and Peter Hoo. Over the years, he also collaborated with Killing Joke, Sinead O’Connor, Pretenders, and Badly Drawn Boy. His last release was Strong Forever in 2022, with Blitz Vega, a band he formed with vocalist Kav Sandhu in 2019.

Final Words

Andy Rourke was a gifted musician and a kind soul who will be remembered by his fans and bandmates. His legacy will live on in his music, which will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

