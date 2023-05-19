Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke, Bassist for The Smiths, Passes Away at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andy Rourke, Bassist for The Smiths, Passes Away at Age 59

Introduction

Andy Rourke, the iconic bassist for The Smiths, passed away at age 59 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The news was confirmed by the band’s guitarist Johnny Marr in a statement on Twitter. Rourke played on all four of The Smiths’ studio albums and went on to have a successful music career after the band’s dissolution. He was praised as a “kind and beautiful soul” and “supremely gifted musician” by those who knew him.

The Life and Career of Andy Rourke

Born in Manchester in 1964, Rourke began playing guitar at age 7 and became friends with Johnny Marr at age 11. Marr has described Rourke as one of the rare people that absolutely no one doesn’t like. Rourke found his true calling as a bassist and joined The Smiths in 1982. The band quickly became one of the most defining acts of the 1980s and hailed from Manchester.

Rourke played on some of The Smiths’ most famous songs, including “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” and “This Charming Man”. After the band’s split in 1987, Rourke went on to play with a number of other artists, including Sinead O’Connor, Badly Drawn Boy, and The Pretenders. He also became a radio presenter on the rock station previously known as XFM.

Despite the band’s acrimonious split and legal battles over royalties, The Smiths remain hugely popular to this day. Rourke’s contributions to the band’s music have been praised by fans and fellow musicians alike. Stephen Street, the producer for The Smiths, paid tribute to Rourke, saying he was a superb musician and a lovely guy.

The Legacy of Andy Rourke

Rourke’s impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. He reinvented what it meant to be a bass guitar player and his dazzling basslines were something to behold. Marr praised Rourke’s talent and said that watching him play was an absolute privilege.

Rourke’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians. The music industry has lost a true talent and a kind-hearted soul. Rourke’s legacy will live on through his music and the memories he created with those he knew.

Conclusion

Andy Rourke will be remembered as a supremely gifted musician and a kind-hearted soul. His contributions to The Smiths’ music and the music industry as a whole cannot be overstated. Rourke’s legacy will live on through his music and the memories he created with those he knew. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

