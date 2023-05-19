Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke, Bassist for The Smiths, Passes Away at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Music Industry Mourns the Loss of The Smiths’ Bassist Andy Rourke

The world of music has been plunged into mourning following the announcement of the death of Andy Rourke, the bassist of legendary Manchester band, The Smiths. The 59-year-old musician passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement released by his former bandmate, Johnny Marr.

The Smiths, who were formed in 1982, are widely regarded as one of the most influential bands of the 1980s, with a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of musicians. The band’s unique sound, which blended Morrissey’s distinctive vocals with Marr’s jangly guitar riffs and Rourke’s melodic basslines, helped to define the alternative music scene of the time.

Rourke joined The Smiths in 1982, shortly after the band’s formation, and played on all four of their studio albums, including the seminal “The Queen is Dead” and “Meat is Murder”. His bass playing was a key element of the band’s sound, providing a solid foundation for Marr’s intricate guitar work and Morrissey’s poetic lyrics.

Following The Smiths’ split in 1987, Rourke went on to collaborate with a number of other musicians, including Morrissey, Sinead O’Connor, and Ian Brown. He also formed his own band, Jetlag, in the 1990s, and released several solo albums.

However, it was his work with The Smiths that cemented his place in music history, and he remained a beloved figure among fans of the band. His death has been met with an outpouring of grief from both musicians and fans alike, with many paying tribute to his talent and his kind nature.

In a statement, Johnny Marr said: “Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Tributes to Rourke have also been pouring in on social media, with fans sharing their favourite songs and memories of the bassist. Many have highlighted his contribution to The Smiths’ legacy, and the impact that his music had on their lives.

Rourke’s death is yet another blow for the music industry, which has already lost a number of iconic figures in recent years. However, his legacy will live on through his music, and his influence on future generations of musicians.

The Smiths’ music continues to resonate with fans around the world, and Rourke’s bass playing remains an integral part of their sound. His passing is a reminder of the enduring power of music, and the way in which it can touch our hearts and souls in ways that we may never fully understand.

As the music industry mourns the loss of Andy Rourke, we can take comfort in the knowledge that his music will continue to inspire and move us for many years to come. His legacy is secure, and his place in music history is assured. Rest in peace, Andy.

1. The Smiths

2. Andy Rourke

3. Death

4. Bassist

5. Musician

News Source : STV News

Source Link :The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dies at age 59/