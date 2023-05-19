Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke, Bassist of The Smiths, Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andy Rourke: The Smiths Bassist Dies after Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

The music world is mourning the loss of legendary English rock band The Smiths’ bassist, Andy Rourke, who passed away at the age of 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Rourke’s former bandmate, guitarist Johnny Marr, announced the sad news on Twitter, describing him as a “kind and beautiful soul” and a “supremely gifted musician” who will be missed by all who knew him.

Rourke joined The Smiths in 1982 and played with the band until their split in 1987, just before the release of their fourth studio album, “Strangeways, Here We Come.” During his decades-long music career, Rourke went on to collaborate with a wide range of artists, including Sinéad O’Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, and guitarist Aziz Ibrahim. He also played with The Smiths frontman Morrissey on his solo projects after the group disbanded.

In 2005, Rourke formed the supergroup Freebass with fellow bassists Peter Hook (formerly of New Order and Joy Division) and Gary “Mani” Mounfield (of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream), creating a unique sound that showcased his immense talent as a bassist.

Rourke’s passing has left a profound impact on the music industry, with many artists paying tribute to his life and legacy. Suede bassist Mat Osman described Rourke as a “total one-off” and a “rare bassist whose sound you could recognize straight away.” He reminisced about learning the riff to “Barbarism Begins at Home” and marveling at the “steely funk” that drove the track along.

The Smiths producer Stephen Street also expressed his sadness at Rourke’s passing, calling him a “superb musician” and a “lovely guy.” Street worked with the band on their seminal albums, including “The Queen Is Dead” and “Meat Is Murder,” and witnessed Rourke’s immense talent firsthand.

Rourke’s death is a tragic loss for the music industry, but his legacy will live on through his contributions to The Smiths and his collaborations with other artists. His unique sound and style as a bassist have inspired countless musicians over the years, and his kindness and generosity as a person have left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

As we remember Andy Rourke, let us celebrate his life and his immense contributions to the music world. He may be gone, but his music will continue to live on and inspire future generations of musicians for years to come. Rest in peace, Andy.

News Source : Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Source Link :Andy Rourke death: Bass guitarist of The Smiths, one of Britain’s most influential bands, dies at 59 of pancreatic cancer/