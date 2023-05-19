Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke, influential bassist of The Smiths, passes at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andy Rourke, The Smiths’ Bassist, Dies at 59: A Tribute to a Musical Genius

The music industry lost a legend on Friday, January 21, when Andy Rourke, the bass guitarist of The Smiths, passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Rourke was a key member of one of the most influential British bands of the 1980s, and his death has left a void in the hearts of music lovers around the world. Johnny Marr, Rourke’s former bandmate, paid tribute to him in a poignant Instagram post, highlighting the significant role that Rourke played in shaping the unique sound of The Smiths.

Marr and Rourke first met in 1975 when they were teenagers, and they played in various bands around south Manchester before joining The Smiths in 1982. Although the band deliberately avoided the mainstream music scene, they quickly gained a cult following on the independent music circuit. The Smiths’ sound was characterized by Rourke’s distinctive bass lines and the tight rhythm section he formed with drummer Mike Joyce. While Morrissey’s lyrics often dealt with themes of loneliness and despair, the music was anything but depressing. Instead, it was darkly humorous, accompanied by uplifting guitar riffs that complemented Rourke’s nimble bass playing.

During the five years that The Smiths were active, they released some of the most iconic music of the 1980s, including “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” and “Girlfriend In A Coma.” Their albums, such as “The Queen is Dead” and “Meat is Murder,” remain a cornerstone of modern music and are at the forefront of the vinyl record revival.

Marr and Rourke remained friends long after the band broke up, and Marr had the privilege of watching Rourke play on every Smiths session. Marr was not only Rourke’s producer but also his “proud mate and cheerleader.” He spoke of how it was an absolute privilege to watch Rourke play those dazzling bass lines, which were a testament to Rourke’s immense talent.

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke went on to play with other notable bands, such as The Pretenders and Sinead O’Connor, as well as with the supergroup Freebass, which included Gary Mounfield from the Stone Roses and Peter Hook from New Order. Despite his success in these bands, Rourke will always be remembered as a key member of The Smiths, a band that reinvented what it meant to be a bass guitarist in the 1980s.

Rourke’s death is a great loss to the music industry, and his friends and fans will miss him greatly. Marr’s tribute to Rourke was a poignant reminder of the immense talent that Rourke possessed and the significant contribution he made to The Smiths’ unique sound. Rourke’s legacy lives on in the music he helped to create, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke, a kind and beautiful soul and a supremely gifted musician.

