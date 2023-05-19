Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke of The Smiths dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Passes Away at 59

The music industry has lost a true legend, as The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke passed away at the age of 59. The news was announced by guitarist Johnny Marr on Twitter, who revealed that Rourke had been battling pancreatic cancer for some time.

A Friendship That Spanned Decades

Marr and Rourke first met in school in 1975, and quickly became “best friends.” They began playing in bands together and eventually formed The Smiths in 1982, alongside lead vocalist Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce. Although The Smiths only released four albums before disbanding in 1987, their influence on the alternative and indie rock scene has been immeasurable.

A Unique Bass Player

Marr recalls Rourke as a rare person that absolutely no one didn’t like. He was not only a kind and beautiful soul, but also a supremely gifted musician who reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player. Marr remembers watching Rourke play those dazzling baselines, and one time, when he sat next to Rourke at the mixing desk watching him play his bass on the song “The Queen Is Dead,” Marr was so impressed that he said to himself “I’ll never forget this moment.”

A Lasting Friendship

Despite Morrissey’s estrangement, Marr’s friendship with Rourke continued after The Smiths disbanded. Last fall, Rourke played with Marr’s solo band during a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A month later, they released a song together called “Strong Forever” with Rourke’s band Blitz Vega.

A Kind and Beautiful Soul

Andy Rourke will always be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music. The entire music industry mourns his loss, as do his friends, family, and former band members. New Order also paid tribute to Rourke, writing, “We all feel for his friends, family and former band members.”

The legacy of Andy Rourke and The Smiths will continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans for years to come. Rest in peace, Andy.

1. The Smiths

2. Andy Rourke

3. Death of Andy Rourke

4. Musician Andy Rourke

5. Legacy of Andy Rourke

News Source : 105.7 The Point

Source Link :The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dead at 59 – 105.7 The Point/