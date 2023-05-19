Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke, Smiths bassist, dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

The music world is mourning the loss of legendary bassist Andy Rourke, who passed away on January 22, 2022, at the age of 59, following a battle with cancer. Rourke was best known for his work with the iconic British band The Smiths, which he joined in 1982 and played with until their disbandment in 1987.

A Career in Music

Rourke was born in Manchester, England, in 1963. He began playing bass guitar in his teens and joined The Smiths when he was just 19 years old. The band, which also included Morrissey, Johnny Marr, and Mike Joyce, quickly rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like “This Charming Man,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” and “Panic.”

Rourke’s distinctive bass playing was a key part of The Smiths’ sound, and he was known for his melodic approach to the instrument. His playing on songs like “How Soon Is Now?” and “The Boy With the Thorn in His Side” helped to define the band’s sound and influence generations of musicians that followed.

A Battle with Addiction

Rourke’s time with The Smiths was not without its challenges. He struggled with addiction throughout his career and was famously fired from the band in 1986 due to his drug use. However, he was later reinstated and played on the band’s final album, “Strangeways, Here We Come,” which was released in 1987.

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke continued to work in the music industry. He played with several other bands, including Aztec Camera and The Pretenders, and also worked as a session musician and producer. In recent years, he had been working on his own solo material and had released several singles and EPs.

A Cancer Diagnosis

Rourke’s death was announced on January 22, 2022, by his family. They revealed that he had been battling cancer for some time and had passed away in his home in Manchester surrounded by his loved ones.

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from fellow musicians and fans around the world. Johnny Marr, Rourke’s former bandmate in The Smiths, tweeted: “Andy Rourke was one of the greatest bass players of all time. His melodic playing was the backbone of The Smiths. I have been blessed to work with him and be his friend. Rest in peace, Andy.”

Other musicians who paid tribute to Rourke included Peter Hook, bassist for Joy Division and New Order, who wrote on Twitter: “So sad to hear the news about Andy Rourke. A great bass player and a lovely guy. Rest in peace.”

A Legacy in Music

Andy Rourke will be remembered as one of the most talented and influential bassists of his generation. His contributions to The Smiths’ music and his work with other bands and artists helped to shape the sound of British music in the 1980s and beyond.

Despite the challenges he faced in his personal life, Rourke remained committed to his craft and continued to make music throughout his career. His legacy will live on through his recordings and the countless musicians he influenced and inspired.

A Final Farewell

Andy Rourke’s passing is a great loss to the music world, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. His family has requested that donations be made to Cancer Research UK in his memory.

Rest in peace, Andy Rourke. Your music will live on forever.

1. Andy Rourke Cancer Battle

2. The Smiths Bassist Death

3. Andy Rourke Legacy

4. Music Industry Mourns Andy Rourke

5. Andy Rourke’s Contributions to The Smiths

News Source : news

Source Link :The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dead at 59 after cancer battle/